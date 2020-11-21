Foot Protective Equipment Market to Witness Stunning Growth |JAL Group France SAS, Dunlop Boots, COFRA

Latest Research Study on Foot Protective Equipment Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Foot Protective Equipment Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Foot Protective Equipment. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

JAL Group France SAS (France), Dunlop Boots (The Netherlands), COFRA S.r.l. (Italy), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Hewats Edinburgh (United Kingdom), Rahman Group (India), Rock Fall Ltd. (United Kingdom), Uvex Group (Germany), V.F. Corporation (United States), WOLVERINE (United States), Bova Safety Footwear (South Africa), Gabri Safety Shoes (Italy), Simon Corporation (Japan), Anbu Safety Industrial Co., Ltd. (China) and Bata Industrials (The Netherlands)

A foot protective equipment is essential to ensure safe and healthy feet. It protect workers feet, help prevent injuries to them, and reduce the severity of injuries that may occur in the workplace. According to the National Safety Council, only one out of four victims of job-related foot injury wear any type of safety footwear. The rest three are unaware of the benefits of protective footwear. It is Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for foot protection at workplaces. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires the employers to ensure that the employees or workers use safety or protective footwear while working in the areas where there are dangers of foot injuries.

Market Drivers

Rise in the Number of Worker Accidents

Increasing Usage of PPE in Industries

Market Trend

Technology Progress in Related Industry

Restraints

Availability of Different Substitutes in Market

Opportunities

Rapid Industrial Development Leading to Rise in the Demand of Safety Footwear

Challenges

High Cost of Raw Material

Type (Leather, Rubber, Plastic), Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Mining, Food, Pharmaceuticals), Raw Material (Leather, Natural Rubber, Metal Toe Caps, Polyurethane)

