Motor Control Centers Market Report- Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast 2025 | Schneider Electric, Eaton, Siemens AG

The global motor control centers market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 4.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The global motor control centers market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide global and regional presence. The leading players in the motor control centers market are ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), and WEG (Brazil).

The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2017; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million.

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global motor control centers market by type, voltage, component, standard, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value,and future trends in the motor control centers market.

Asia Pacific is currently the largest motor control centers market, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific market is driven by rapid industrialization, increasing electricity demand, and power generation capacity additions in the region. It is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with China dominating the regional market. With rising industrial automation and increasing power demand and power infrastructure, the need for high-efficiency motors has increased considerably. The increasing demand for motors is consequently leading to the growing demand for motor control centers. Apart from the Chinese and Indian markets, the motor control centers markets in countries such as Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and South Korea are also growing at healthy rates.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Motor Control Centers Market, By Voltage: Inclusions Vs. Exclusions

1.4 Motor Control Centers Market, By End User: Inclusions Vs. Exclusions

1.5 Market Scope

1.5.1 Markets Covered

1.5.2 Regional Scope

1.5.3 Years Considered

1.6 Currency

1.7 Limitations

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

1.9.1 Demand Has Not Increased As Expected

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Demand-Side Analysis

2.2.1.1 Calculation

2.2.1.2 Assumptions

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.3.2 Calculation

2.3.4 Forecast

2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.5 Primary Insights

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- And Post-Covid-19 Scenario Analysis

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Motor Control Centers Market

4.2 Motor Control Centers Market, By Type

4.3 Motor Control Centers Market, By Voltage50

4.4 Motor Control Centers Market, By End-User

4.5 Motor Control Centers Market, By Standard

4.6 Motor Control Centers Market, By Component

4.7 Motor Control Centers Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Road To Recovery

5.4 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Growing Demand For Automation In Developed Nations

5.5.1.2 Increased Demand For Motor Control Centers In Large Manufacturing Plants And Other Industries

5.5.1.3 Supportive Government Regulations Promoting Energy Savings Across Industries

5.5.1.4 Industries Aiming At High Reliability And Reducing Plant Downtime

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Decreasing Crude Oil Prices Leading To Reduced Investments In The Oil & Gas Industry

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Replacement Of Old & Aging Infrastructure

5.5.3.2 Rising Demand For Smart And Integrated Motor Control And Protection Devices

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Heavy Initial Investments And Higher Cost Compared To Its Counterparts

5.5.4.2 Motor Control Centers’ Maintenance Complexities

5.5.4.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Motor Control Centers Market

5.6 Adjacent And Interconnected Markets

and more…