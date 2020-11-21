Modified Starch Market Report- Growth Analysis With Key Trends Of Top Companies | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill

Global modified starch market size is estimated to be valued at USD 13.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.7%.

ReportsnReports added Latest Modified Starch Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Modified Starch Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Modified Starch Market.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US)

Cargill (US)

Ingredion (US)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

Roquette Frères (France)

Avebe U.A (the Netherlands)

Grain Processing Corporation (US)

Emsland (Germany)

AGRANA (Austria)

SMS Corporation (Thailand)

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group (Hong Kong)

SPAC Starch (India)

Qindao CBH Company (China)

Tereos (France)

KMC (Denmark)

Beneo (Germany)

Angel Starch Food Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Shubham Starch Chem Pvt Ltd. (India)

Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd. (India)

Sheekharr Starch Pvt Ltd. (India)

Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd. (India)

Universal Biopolymers (India)

Sonish Starch Technology Ltd. (Thailand)

Venus Starch Suppliers (India)

GromotechAgrochem Pvt. Ltd. (India)

This report segments the modified starch market on the basis of raw material, application, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the modified starch market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The market is driven primarily by factors such as increasing consumption of processed food and convenience food. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Asian countries, especially China, have emerged as leading destinations, as major companies are investing in these countries. One of the major restraints in the growth of the modified starch market is the rising costs of raw materials and stringent regulations.

Based on the application, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing, mainly due to the increasing demand for convenience food, in which modified starches are considered as food additives. In food applications, the modified starches are used for their functional applications, as fat replacers, texture improvers, nutritional products, high shear ability, and temperature stability.

The dry form of the modified starch is dominating the market. The dry form of the modified starch is quite popular among the manufacturers. Due to its high stability and easy storage as compared to the liquid form, it is preferable among food and beverage manufacturers. The dry form of modified starches is also known to dilute easily with the other ingredients; thereby, it is more in demand across various industries.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the rise in disposable income and increase in demand for convenience & processed food, along with the growing industrial base, leading to increased demand for modified starch in the region. In addition, the increasing industrial applications, starch processing technologies, and ready availability of modified starch drive the market in Asia Pacific countries.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

Figure 1 Market Segmentation

1.4 Regions Covered

1.5 Periodization Considered

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 Volume Unit Considered

Table 1 Usd Exchange Rates Considered, 2017–2019

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Modified Starch Market: Research Design

Figure 3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Approach One (Based On Raw Material, By Region)

2.2.2 Approach Two (Based On Global Market)

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 4 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

2.5 Limitations Of The Study

2.6 Scenario-Based Modeling

2.7 Introduction To Covid-19

2.8 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 5 Covid-19: The Global Propagation

Figure 6 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

2.9 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 7 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

2.9.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 8 Factors Impacting Global Economy

Figure 9 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

3 Executive Summary

Table 2 Modified Starch Market Share Snapshot, 2020 Vs. 2025, By Volume

Figure 10 Impact Of Covid-19 On Modified Starch Market Size, By Scenario, 2020-2021 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Market, By Raw Material, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Market, By Food & Beverage Sub-Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Market, By Form, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Market Share (Value), By Region, 2019

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Modified Starch Market

Figure 16 Growing Demand For Processed And Convenience Food Is Expected To Propel The Market For Modified Starch

4.2 Modified Starch Market: Major Regional Submarkets

Figure 17 Asia Pacific Was The Largest Market Globally For Modified Starch In 2019

4.3 Asia Pacific: Market, By Key Raw Material & Country

Figure 18 China Accounted For The Largest Share In The Asia Pacific Market In 2019

4.4 Market, By Raw Material & Region

Figure 19 Asia Pacific Is Projected To Dominate The Market For Modified Starch During The Forecast Period

4.5 Market, By Application

Figure 20 The Food & Beverages Segment Is Projected To Dominate The Modified Starch Market During The Forecast Period

4.6 Market, By Form

Figure 21 Asia Pacific Dominated Both Forms Of Modified Starch In 2019

Figure 22 Covid-19 Impact On The Market Comparison Of Pre- And Post-Covid-19 Scenarios

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 23 Modified Starch Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand For Processed And Convenience Food

Figure 24 Consumer Preference Toward The Food Processing Industry

5.2.1.2 Functional Properties Of Modified Starch And Their Ease Of Incorporation In A Wide Range Of Food Applications

Table 3 Research Conducted On The Physical Modification Of Starch

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand For Adhesives In A Range Of Industrial Applications

5.2.1.4 Increase In Research & Development Activities To Develop Innovative Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Sources And High Cost Of Natural Additives

Figure 25 Cassava Price Trends, 2013-2018 (Usd/Tonnes)

Figure 26 Us Corn Prices, 2013-2019 (Usd/Bushels)

5.2.2.2 Growing Gum Arabic Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential Alternative Sources Of Modified Starch

5.2.3.2 Untapped Application Of Modified Starch

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Approval From Various Regulatory Bodies

5.2.4.2 Rising Cost Of Raw Materials

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On Modified Starch Market

5.4 Global Average Price Of Modified Starch, By Raw Material (Usd/Tons)

5.5 Value Chain

Figure 27 Modified Starch Market: Value Chain

5.6 Supply Chain

Figure 28 Modified Starch Market: Supply Chain

5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map For Food & Beverages

Figure 29 Ecosystem View

Figure 30 Market Map

5.8 Key Market For Import/ Export

5.8.1 Corn Starch

Table 4 Top 10 Exporters And Importers Of Corn Starch, 2018 (Kt)

5.8.2 Cassava Starch

Table 5 Top 10 Exporters And Importers Of Cassava Starch, 2018 (Kt)

5.8.3 Potato Starch

Table 6 Top 10 Exporters And Importers Of Potato Starch, 2018 (Kt)

5.8.4 Wheat Starch

Table 7 Top 10 Exporters And Importers Of Wheat Starch, 2018 (Kt)

5.9 Yc Shift

Figure 31 Yc & Ycc Shift For The Modified Starch Market

and more…