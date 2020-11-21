Grease Market Report- By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application Forecast 2025 | Royal Dutch Shell PLC, The Chevron Corporation

ReportsnReports added Latest Grease Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Grease Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Grease Market.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Royal Dutch Shell PLC. (Netherlands),

The Chevron Corporation (US),

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Sinopec Corporation (China),

BP p.l.c. (UK),

Total SA (France),

and ExxonMobil Corporation (US)

Grease Market report segments the market for grease based on base oil, thickener type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for grease.

The grease market is estimated to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2020 to USD 6.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9%. The grease market is driven mainly by rising automation in end-use industries and improved quality of grease. However, stringent environmental regulations are expected to restrain the market growth.

The general manufacturing, construction, mining, and other industries use various heavy load equipment, which requires regular lubrication. Due to the increasing cost of workforce and safety requirements, the demand for process automation is rising.Automation helps in increasing production rate, reducing labor costs, and improving worker safety. Hence, a majority of companies are automating their operating systems, which, in turn, is driving the consumption of grease.

Synthetic expected to be the fastest-growing base oil of the grease market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025

The mineral oil segment accounted for the largest share in the grease market in terms of value in 2019. The dominance of mineral oil is due to its easy availability and low cost.

The synthetic oil segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Although synthetic oil is much costlier than mineral oil, its high performance at extreme conditions and long drain out intervals are the major factors driving its high growth in the grease market.

The automotive industry is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall grease market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025

The grease market based on the end-use industry is segmented as automotive, construction, general manufacturing, metal production, mining, power generation, food & beverage, and others. The automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.Grease helps in reducing friction and wear, protecting against corrosion, and preventing dirt, water, and other contaminants from entering the components being lubricated. The growing automotive industry in developing countries is fueling the grease market.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the grease market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on grease offered by top players in the global market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for grease across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global grease market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the grease market

