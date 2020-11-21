Aircraft Antenna Market Report- Growth, Trends, and Forecast | Honeywell International Inc, L3Harris Technologies

The global aircraft antenna market size is projected to grow from USD 203 million in 2020 to USD 403 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2025.

ReportsnReports added Latest Aircraft Antenna Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Aircraft Antenna Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Aircraft Antenna Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Cobham Limited (UK), Collins Aerospace (US), The Boeing Company (US).

The study covers the aircraft antenna market across various segments and subsegments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on end-use, type, system, platform, technology, wing type, application By End Use, By Installation, By Platform, By Wing Type, By Application, By Frequency, By Antenna Type, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Commercial aviation is the platform segment contributing the largest share of the aircraft antenna market. The commercial aviation sector is expected to witness robust growth post-COVID-19 pandemic situation. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing air travel, the rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe. This increase in aircraft orders will drive the demand for antenna. The increase in the application scope of antenna in the platform mentioned above is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The microstrip antenna is the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft antenna market. This is oweing to rising adoption of microstrip antenna in the aerospace sector. This significant adoption of microstrip antenna is due to its advantages such as low manufacturing cost, small size of anteena, light weight and omni directional operation which makes it ideal for many application within aicraft.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the demand for advanced connectivity and navigation systems in the aviation industry. With affordable air travel on the rise and relaxation in some government regulations, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing an increased procurement of LCCs. Additionally, an increasing aerospace & defense expenditure and expansion in airline networks in emerging nations, such as India and China, have accelerated the demand for aircraft antenna in the region.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft antenna Market and its segments. This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, and wherein aircraft antenna is used. This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

