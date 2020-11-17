In-Building Wireless Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2016 – 2024

In-building wireless refers to communication solutions that are used to maintain connectivity inside a building where signals from the core infrastructure are not reachable. In-building wireless solutions are of keen interest to network providers that are seeking enhanced delivery of services to their core clients in the most demanding signal environment. The conventional distributed antenna systems (DAS) based in-building wireless has moved its main focus from providing good signal coverage inside a building towards increasing the capacity for bandwidth-consuming services such as data-centric services. Currently, several buildings and commercial areas are already availing in-building wireless solutions. In addition, various enterprises are adopting this solution to improve the connectivity and manage employees and labor. In order to keep up with the pace of contemporary technologies, customers want to communicate wirelessly without any drops in the communication. Further, it is expected that, over the coming years, in-building wireless connections will be readily available in airports, stadiums and other public places.

The growing demand for smartphones and increasing data usage by the customers are the major factors contributing to the growth of the in-building wireless market. Additionally, the customers’ demand for high availability of services with 100% connectivity is fuelling the growth of the in-building wireless market. Further, the companies in the market are expected to deploy LTE networks and develop small cells that run on 4G or LTE networks. However, the issues regarding interference, designing and installation are expected to pose challenges to the growth of the in-building wireless market. Additionally, the major problem with such systems would be the isolation and authentic use of the services offered with in-building wireless solutions.

The in-building wireless market is segmented on the basis of system components, business models, type of building and its size, end-users and geography. The in-building wireless equipment consists of components such as antennas, cables, distributed antennas such as active and passive DAS, repeaters, amplifiers and small cells such as micro cells, pico cells and femtocells. Further, these components are installed in a building depending upon the model opted by the clients. For instance, there are three types of business models available for the in-building wireless technology, namely, carrier model, enterprise model and host model. Furthermore, these models are based on the type and size of the building in which the in-building wireless solution is to be installed. The building structure is classified under three categories, namely, large buildings, medium buildings and small buildings. Additionally, the installation process of in-building wireless solution is different for new buildings and for existing buildings. Further, the major application of the wireless in-building market is found in commercial sector, government sector, hospitals, hospitality, industrial sector, educational institutes and retail stores among others.

The in-building wireless market is segmented into four regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. The market is fragmented, with several players trying to capture a dominant market share. The major players in the in-building wireless market are Alcatel Lucent, Cobham PLC, Corning Incorporated, Smiths Group PLC, Verizon Communication, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Anixter Inc., Commscope, Inc., Ericsson, and TE Connectivity among others. In addition to these players, there are some players in the market that try to bring new technologies in the in-building wireless market. The major innovators in the market are Ethertronics, Lord and Company Technologies, Betacom Incorporated, Lemko Corporation, Oberon Inc. and Telecommunication Systems, Inc.

