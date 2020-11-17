Thermoplastic Connector Market 2020 : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2030

Thermoplastic connectors are multi-pole power connectors that are used to establish electric power supply connection

are multi-pole power connectors that are used to establish electric power supply connection Use of plastics in thermoplastic connectors offers many advantages: it is lighter than steel, has very high impact-resistance, and is ideal to use in harsh environment applications

Thermoplastic connectors have good resistance to chemical attacks and excellent insulating properties that make it suitable for electrical and electronics applications

Additionally, machining and maintenance of thermoplastic connectors is easy, and no special tools are needed

Thermoplastic connectors are available in lightweight, compact size, and are used for heavy equipment applications

Thermoplastic connectors are used for various applications including transportation, heavy equipment, power generation, mining, marine, mobile equipment, and railway

Rise in Demand for Thermoplastic Connectors for Use in Industrial Fields

Thermoplastic connectors are used in multiple industries to deliver compact, robust, weatherproof, and reliable connections for harsh environments

Thermoplastic connectors are suitable for AC power supply where a latch locking connector is required. These connectors establish secure connection for heavy equipment and power generation use.

Technological advancement in thermoplastic connectors leads to the introduction of light weight, easy machining with normal tools, with good insulating properties, and compact size

As a result of these factors, demand for thermoplastic connectors for industrial applications is growing, which is expected to drive the global thermoplastic connector market during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of Thermoplastic Connectors for Automotive Applications

Thermoplastic connectors are significantly used for automobile use, such as hybrid and electric vehicles, to electrically and mechanically join wires and cables, printed circuit boards, and batteries

Thermoplastic connectors used in automotive applications are built to withstand tough conditions

Additionally, these connectors are used in railway applications, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global thermoplastic connector market during the forecast period

North America to Lead the Thermoplastic Connector Market

In terms of region, the global thermoplastic connector market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to dominate the global thermoplastic connector market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of thermoplastic connectors operate in the region

Additionally, many well-established players based in North America are focusing on development of new technology in electrical products which is expected to boost the thermoplastic connector market in the region during the forecast period

The thermoplastic connector market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Thermoplastic Connector Market

The global thermoplastic connector market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for thermoplastic connectors. Moreover, manufacturers are signing partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global thermoplastic connector market are:

ABB

Amphenol Tuchel Industrial GmbH

Hamitherm B.V.

HARTING Technology Group

Kent Automotive

Lawson Products, Inc.

LEONI

SCHURTER Holding AG

Souriau

TE Connectivity

Global Thermoplastic Connector Market: Research Scope

Global Thermoplastic Connector Market, by Material Type

Polycarbonate Plastic

ABS Plastic

Global Thermoplastic Connector Market, by Application

Transportation

Heavy Equipment

Power Generation

Mining

Marine

Mobile Equipment

Railway

Others

Global Thermoplastic Connector Market, by End-user

Automotive

Power & Utility

Industrial

Telecommunication

Others

Global Thermoplastic Connector Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



