Grip Test Activity Monitors Market with Top Business Growing Strategies with Top Key Players IMETRONIC, MazeEngineers, IITC Life Science

Grip strength test activity monitors allow the study of neuromuscular functions by determining the maximal peak force developed by a rodent when the operator tries to pull it out of a specially designed grid or bar available for both fore and hind limbs. The grip strength test activity monitor is a system for determining the gripping strength of small laboratory animals (rat, mouse). Within the context of neuromuscular investigations, this test can be used to quantify the effects of hormones, toxins, muscle relaxants, and other manipulations on the muscular strength of the animal. The animal pulls a unique height-adjustable grip, which is mounted on a high-precision force sensor. If the animal releases the grip, the maximum force exerted is shown on the digital display of a connected control unit. Also, the analog waveform can be shown on a chart recorder. For ultimate convenience, the setup can be connected to a PC. If the animal releases the grip, the maximum value is processed by the computer and easily exported to excel for further statistical calculations.

The market is segmented based on product, application, and end-user. On the basis of the product, the market is categorized as portable and desktop. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as motor phenotyping, drug screening, neuromuscular diseases, aging, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented as diagnostic centers, research centers, and others.

