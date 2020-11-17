Medical Adhesive Market A Straight Overview of Growing Market & Future Trends

Global Medical Adhesive Market is accounted for $8,125.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $20,258.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increase in the demand in medical devices&equipments, rising internal & external medical applications, growing demand from healthcare industry, rising population of old people and increasing cases of dental & other surgeries. However, factors such as lack of reimbursement policies and stringent regulation associated with medical grade products are restricting the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global Medical Adhesive market include Medtronics, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Baxter International Inc., Henkel AG & Company, Covidien, B. Braun, Bostik Ltd., Cyberbond LLC, 3M Company, Muller Sports Medicine, Medline Industries Inc., Pinnacle Technologies, Chemence, GluStitch, GEM S.R.L., Cohera Medical, Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B. Fuller and Adhezion Biomedical, LLC.

Medical adhesives are the substances that are used in medical industry to seal wounds, affix any medical device such as a tape, dressing or patch to the skin and formulate components of medical devices. These are used in surgical care as substitute to suture and staples. It is also used for enamel and bone reconstruction through dental on orthopedic surgery.

By application, dental applications segment is expected to register an exponential growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about preventive oral care among consumers. By Geography, Europe and North America are expected to emerge as key revenue generating regions. This can be associated to increasing manufacturing activities in these regions.

Product Types Covered:

-Biological Adhesives

-Chemical Adhesives

Natural Resin Types Covered:

-Fibrin

-Collagen

-Albumin

-Other Natural Resin Types

Synthetic and Semi-synthetic Resin Types Covered:

-Polyurethane

-Epoxy

-Acrylic

-Silicone

-Cyanoacrylate

-Polyethylene Glycol

-Other Synthetic and Semi-synthetic Resin Types

Applications Covered:

-External Medical

-Medical device and equipment

-Dental

-Internal Medical

-Fixation Tape

-Wound Closure

-Tissue Bonding

-Bandage Tapes

-Ostomy Seals

-Drug Delivery Patches

-Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

-Solvent-based

-Water-based

-Solids & Hot Melt

-Other Technologies

