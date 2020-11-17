Liquid Packaging Market Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies by 2027

A liquid packaging board might be approximately five plies and is prepared on a multi-ply paper machine with online coating. The most common type is to use three plies with a basis weight of approximately 300 g/m2. The base or middle ply is generally made of pulp from bleached or unbleached chemical pulp, CTMP, or broke (waste paper from a paper machine). Liquid packaging board are used for two package types: brick and gable top cartons.

– Billerudkorsnas

– Elopak

– Evergreen Packaging

– International Paper

– Mondi PLC

– Sidel

– Smurfit Kappa

– Tetra Pak International S.A.

– The DOW Chemical Company

– Weyerhaeuser Company

What is the Dynamics of Liquid Packaging Market?

The global liquid packaging market is growing at a significant pace owing to the technological developments in the packaging sector. Furthermore, the attractive brand presentation with innovative packaging types is likely to drive the demand for liquid packaging in the coming years. Likewise, increasing emphasis on personalization may provide a lucrative opportunity for market players in the near future.

What is the SCOPE of Liquid Packaging Market?

The “Global Liquid Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the liquid packaging market with detailed market segmentation by technique, resin, packaging type, end-use industry, and geography. The global liquid packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading liquid packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global liquid packaging market is segmented on the basis of technique, resin, packaging type, and end-use industry. On the basis of technique, the liquid packaging market is segmented into, aseptic liquid packaging, blow molding, and form fill seal technology. On the basis of resin, the liquid packaging market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. On the basis of packaging type, the liquid packaging market is segmented into flexible liquid packaging and rigid liquid packaging. On the basis of end-use industry, the global liquid packaging market is segmented into food & beverage, non-food, and industrial.

What is the Regional Framework of Liquid Packaging Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting the liquid packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the liquid packaging market in these regions.

