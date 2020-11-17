Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Epidemiology Forecast, Business Strategies and Assessment 2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “ABSSSI Epidemiology”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ABSSSI is defined as a bacterial infection of Skin with a lesion size area of ≥75 cm2 (lesion size measured by the area of redness, oedema or induration). ABSSSIs consist of the most frequently diagnosed skin infections worldwide. The symptoms observed in ABSSSI are extensive cellulitis, wound infection, major cutaneous abscesses, and burn infections. There are several pathogens that lead to ABSSSIs, such as Methicillin sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA), Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Beta-hemolytic Streptococcus, Escherichia coli, Enterococcus faecalis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and others.

DelveInsight’s ‘Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-bacterial-skin-and-skin-structure-infections-epidemiology-forecast

ABSSSI Epidemiology

ABSSSIs may be either community-acquired or hospital-acquired, and the predisposing factors include trauma, chronic cutaneous lesions, preexisting skin conditions (e.g. tinea pedis), edema due to venous insufficiency, and immunosuppression. The most serious ABSSSIs which require hospitalization for parenteral antibiotic therapy are identified based on:

(1) The nature of the potential causative pathogens (e.g. their virulence and resistance patterns) and

(2) Host factors pointing to the severity of the disease.

Key facts of the report

In United States, it is estimated that more than 15 million bacterial skin and skin structure infections occur, causing considerable morbidity

As per Delveinsight analysis, the total 7MM Incident cases of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) in 2017 were 7,259,777, out of which the highest Incident cases of this disease were seen in the United States

As per DelveInsight’s estimate, there were 1,942,229 male patients and 1,406,442 female cases suffering from ABSSSI in 2017 in the United States

As per Kaye et al, a total of 1.8% of hospital admissions for the years 2005 through 2011 were for adult patients with a SSSI primary diagnosis

ABSSSI Treatment

Treatment of ABSSSI is quite challenging, as there is an increased antimicrobial resistance among both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria with methicillin-resistant, however the mainstays of treatment continue to be antimicrobial therapies combined with appropriate surgical intervention however, in an overall perspective, recent, and extensive research and development activities being conducted for development of novel drugs, increase understanding of the related comorbidities, along with the large number of upcoming pipeline drugs, is expected to create a lucrative environment for growth of ABSSSI treatment market.

What are the ABSSSI Report Highlights?

11-Year Forecast of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections

Total Cases of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections

Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-bacterial-skin-and-skin-structure-infections-epidemiology-forecast

List of table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Why should you buy this report?

The Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market

Quantify patient populations in the global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections population by its epidemiology

The Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Related Reports

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330