Customer Data Platform Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Customer data platform (CDP) is a packaged software that creates a unified, persistent customer database, accessible to other systems. This customer data originates from various sources, to create a particular customer profile. Customer data platform (CDP) provides some functionality of customer engagement and customer behavior.

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Customer Data Platform Market

Lockdown due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across major regions such as Europe, Asia, and North America, has a positive impact on the customer data platform market. Nowadays, individuals are focusing majorly on online activities such as e-commerce, and OTT platforms, which is expected to increase the customer data worldwide. Therefore, this is significantly help organizations to work on customer data platform, which helps them to make marketing strategies more efficiently.

Increasing Demand for Omni-channel Experience: Key Driver of the Customer Data Platform Market

Omni-channel is a complete and holistic methodology for customer communications over different channels without maintaining and saving customer data. The omni-channel approach provides seamless and smooth customer communication through all channels and keeps the entire consumer data inside the platform so that a third party or agent can easily address their concerns in a proper manner.

Omni-channel experience is a cross channel methodology that allows various interfaces such as web, social media, and mobile to incorporate for customer engagement. An omni-channel methodology increases the involvement of customers with enterprises, as the entire communication channel is employed in an integrated manner. Hence, this helps in widening the customer database.

An omni-channel experience also improves user experience as it uses a customer-centric approach. This approach significantly drives the customer data platform market as it provides a broader customer behavior experience for enterprises to implement their marketing strategies more efficiently. An omni-channel methodology is utilized majorly in the retail industry as it facilities inventory management as well as order management by order allocation. Furthermore, consumers are shifting more toward digital resources that significantly help enterprises to adopt an omni-channel methodology.

Impiger Technologies provides the omni-channel retail solution to streamlines the user’s supply chain management. On the other hand, IBM Corporation provides a three tiered omni-channel methodology for retail as well as banking industry that involves capturing customer data, managing customer engagement systems, and applying suitable actionable insights.

Therefore, increasing demand for omni-channel experience is significantly driving the growth of the customer data platform market.

High Capital Cost Expected to Hamper the Global Customer Data Platform Market

Customer expectations increase with developing technologies, and companies have to continuously update their customer engagement solutions to satisfy these expectations.

The investment cost associated with the modification of customer experience solutions with constantly changing technology is very high and is a short term investment. This makes it difficult for small and medium enterprises to constantly update the solutions according to customer requirements.

Updating any solution with advance technology makes the solution complex at the backend. Making major changes in these complex solutions is expensive and requires an efficient and highly trained workforce, which is a major investment. Moreover, implementation of security in these advanced solutions is a major concern which also increases expenses considerably. Therefore, high capital cost is expected to hamper the customer data platform market.

North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Customer Data Platform Market

In terms of region, the global customer data platform market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global customer data platform market during the forecast period due to growing investments by companies in customer data analytics, growing usage of big data technology, and increasing amount of customer data across various verticals, indicating potential growth of the customer data platform market in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for customer data platform from 2020 to 2030.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly growing market for customer data platform during the forecast period due to rising spending on advertising & marketing activities by enterprises, specifically in India, Japan, and China.

Key Players Operating in the Global Customer Data Platform Market

Adobe Inc.

BlueConic, Inc.

Bluevenn

Leadspace

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Teradata Corporation

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

Zylotech

Global Customer Data Platform Market: Research Scope

Global Customer Data Platform Market, by Solutions

Software Cloud On-premise

Services Consulting Support & Maintenance



Global Customer Data Platform Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Customer Data Platform Market, by End-user

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-commerce

Travel & Tourism

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Government

IT & Telecom

Others (Automotive, Agriculture)

Global Customer Data Platform Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



