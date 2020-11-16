Solar Trash Compactors Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

A solar trash compactor is a smart device that is designed to compress waste by using solar photovoltaic systems. Additionally, it reads the fill level of a waste can in real time and activates automatic compaction of the waste, which can increase the trash bin capacity by up to 5–8 times. Besides this, the solar trash compactor runs on a battery, which can be charged by using a solar panel. The compaction mechanism of a battery lasts for about three to four weeks, depending on the usage pattern and compaction frequency.

is a smart device that is designed to compress waste by using solar photovoltaic systems. Additionally, it reads the fill level of a waste can in real time and activates automatic compaction of the waste, which can increase the trash bin capacity by up to 5–8 times. Besides this, the solar trash compactor runs on a battery, which can be charged by using a solar panel. The compaction mechanism of a battery lasts for about three to four weeks, depending on the usage pattern and compaction frequency. Solar trash compactors are usually connected to a remote software platform through wireless transmission i.e. 2G or 3G networks. Furthermore, solar trash compactors can be used in public places such as parks, amusement parks, beaches, universities, grocery stores, retail properties, and food service joints.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Solar Trash Compactors Market, Request for a Sample

Global Solar Trash Compactors Market: Dynamics

Global Solar Trash Compactors Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Solar trash compactors are used as a waste management option across the world so as to achieve cleaner and greener environment in view of new legislations related to waste collection systems. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period.

Local authorities and governments of developed as well as developing countries are focusing on proper disposal of garbage and waste piles to preserve human health as well as surroundings by using solar-powered trash cans. This is expected to drive the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, manufacturers of solar trash compactors are moving toward state-of-the-art technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, for collecting the waste in solar-powered trash bins. Market vendors are upgrading the sorting equipment by pairing solar trash compactors with cloud-based monitoring and data analytics platforms. This is one of the important factors boosting the demand for solar trash compactors.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

High Costs Hindering Global Solar Trash Compactors Market

High initial costs of solar trash compactors is one of the key factors projected to hamper the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period

Europe to Account for a Major Share of Global Solar Trash Compactors Market

In terms of region, the global solar trash compactors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Europe is anticipated to hold a major share of the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period, due to risen adoption of smart solutions to manage waste in the region. Government initiatives and significant investments in solutions to maintain cleanliness in Europe are expected to drive the solar trash compactors market in the region during the forecast period.

The solar trash compactors market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as the U.S. Federal Government continues to invest in solutions to maintain cleanliness and development of competent waste collection systems

The solar trash compactors market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to rising awareness about maintaining clean surroundings and effective cleaning systems in the region

Global Solar Trash Compactors Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Solar Trash Compactors Market

A few local, regional, and international players operate in the global solar trash compactors market. Manufacturers of solar trash compactors have adopted the strategy of acquisitions as well as development of new products with advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time monitoring. The global solar trash compactors market is highly consolidated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global solar trash compactors market are:

Ecube Labs

Bigbelly, Inc.

Dacheng Machinery Make Co., Ltd.

Waste Management Inc.

Shanghai Jiajing Machinery Ltd.

Bluestream

BAY AREA TRASH COMPACTOR

For instance, Waste Management Inc. and Bigbelly, Inc. have signed an agreement, as per which the former would be offering WM solar-powered trash compactors to its latter’s customers.

Global Solar Trash Compactors Market: Research Scope

Global Solar Trash Compactors Market, by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Solar Trash Compactors Market, by End-user

Airports

Educational Institutions

Hospitals

Corporate Offices

Hotels/Restaurants

Industries

Food Markets

Sporting Stadiums

Others (Including Institutions, Universities, and City Centers)

Global Solar Trash Compactors Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com