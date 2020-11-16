Automated Overhead Cranes Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030
- Automated overhead cranes are semi-automatic or fully-automatic cranes which consist of parallel runways with a traveling bridge spanning the gap. Automated overhead cranes are used to transfer carts, and to lift and move material, goods, and other commodities from manufacturing processes and storages or warehouses etc. These equipment offer fast, precise, and safe material handling. Automated overhead cranes play a vital role in reducing labor cost, optimize storage, increase productivity, reduce the capital expenditure associated with forklift systems, tracks inventory, and reduces damage. Some common applications of automated overhead cranes are container handling, shipbuilding, steel coil and paper roll handling, metals processing, and general manufacturing etc.
Rise in demand for automated overhead cranes in construction and material handling industry in emerging economies projected to be a driving factor for the market
- Usage of automated overhead cranes in construction and material handling industry in emerging economies are anticipated to be the driving factor for the automated overhead cranes market during the forecasted timeline. The construction industry has grown tremendously in the last few years in developing countries. Construction of roadways, infrastructure development activities of airports, metro and railways, and construction of shopping malls, corporate parks and residential complexes etc. is projected to create immense opportunities for the automated overhead cranes market in the near future.
Increase in trend of offering automated overhead cranes on rental basis projected to create huge opportunities for the market
- Continuous rise in trend of offering automated overhead cranes and other material handling equipment on a rental basis is projected to create huge opportunities for the automated overhead cranes market during the forecasted timeline. Purchase of these heavy lifting equipment entails heavy investment and is not easy for every company. Hiring equipment on a rental basis is an easier and more practical option than up-front purchase. It makes crane an operating expense rather than a capital investment. Various manufacturing companies and distributors are offering these rental services to end-users.
North America Considered to be the Largest Market for Automated Overhead Cranes
- Geographically, the global automated overhead cranes market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- North America accounted for major share of the global automated overhead cranes market in 2018. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to rising usage of automated overhead cranes in aerospace & defense, shipbuilding, and energy and power industries etc.
- The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, rise in development of transportation infrastructure, demolition of old sites, and construction of new ones etc. in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. This is projected to surge the demand for automated overhead cranes in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Players Operating in the Automated Overhead Cranes Market
Prominent automated overhead cranes manufacturing companies are projected to face healthy competition during the forecast period. Brands such as Konecranes, Dongqi Group, EMH, Inc., and EntsorgaFin S.p.A. are investing heavily in research & development to upgrade the existing automated overhead cranes and planning to launch a new range of automated overhead cranes in the market. Companies are also undertaking mergers & acquisitions and signing agreements with regional distributors and dealers to expand their businesses in various parts of the globe. Some of the key players operating in the global automated overhead cranes market include:
- Dongqi Group
- EMH, Inc
- Engineered Lifting Systems & Equipment Inc.
- EntsorgaFin S.p.A.
- Henan Clescrane System Co., Ltd.
- Hoist UK
- Konecranes
- Kundel Industries Inc.
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd.
- Weihua Cranes
Global Automated Overhead Cranes Market – Research Scope
Global Automated Overhead Cranes Market, by Product
- Single Girder Crane
- Double Girder Crane
- Box Girder Crane
- Truss Girder Crane
- I-beam Crane
- Straddle Crane
- Others (Tower Crane, Stacker Crane)
Global Automated Overhead Cranes Market, by Mode of Operation
- Fully-automatic
- Semi-automatic
Global Automated Overhead Cranes Market, by Capacity
- Below 10 Ton
- 10 Ton to 50 Ton
- 50 Ton to 100 Ton
- 100 Ton to 500 Ton
- Above 500 Ton
Global Automated Overhead Cranes Market, by Application
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Construction
- Energy & Power
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Shipbuilding
- Food Production
- Metals Processing
- Others (General Manufacturing, News Printing etc.)
Global Automated Overhead Cranes Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
