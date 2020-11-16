Bakery Packaging Machine Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

A bakery packaging machine is a basic bakery equipment used for packaging of bakery products during the processing stage to protect it from external damage and deterioration.

is a basic bakery equipment used for packaging of bakery products during the processing stage to protect it from external damage and deterioration. Increase in the trend of utilization of smart packaging designs in the bakery sector to enhance the shelf life, taste of products, and to maintain its overall nutritional value has encouraged processors to opt for better packaging machines.

Implementation of stringent laws and regulations by regulatory bodies to maintain overall quality and appearance of baked food has also influenced processors to opt for bakery packaging machines. This is expected to propel the growth of the bakery packaging machines market in the coming years.

Increase in the consumption of bakery products has encouraged processors to invest in the bakery sector which is expected to drive the growth of the bakery packaging machine market globally during the forecast period.

Rising Dependency on Bakery Packaging Machines

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding hygiene, packaging, shelf life, and nutritional value of food along with rising demand for bakery products such as bread, buns, cookies, and biscuits is anticipated to trigger the growth of the bakery packaging machine market. In addition, rising government initiatives for promotion of modern food supply practices is likely to drive the bakery packaging machine market. Rising labor cost along with more time and effort required in manual packaging is set to gain demand for packaging machines across the globe. Increasing investments to develop efficient manufacturing units is predicted to encourage growth of the bakery packaging machine market over the forecast period.

Rapid Growth in the Bakery Sector

Worldwide growth in the consumption of bakery products has enhanced the demand for bakery processing and packaging machines. This increase can be attributed to increasing demand for bread and other baked goods as household disposable incomes increases. This has influenced processors to expand their production capacity and opt for advanced machinery. In addition, increase in small and mid-size bakery processors and their presence in commercial retail stores has led to demand for bakery packaging machines across the globe.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Bakery Packaging Machines

The global bakery packaging machine market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the bakery packaging machine market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the bakery packaging machine market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The bakery packaging machine market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for bakery packaging machines owing to rapid growth in demand for bakery processing and packaging machinery across the region.

Key Players Operating in the Bakery Packaging Machine Market

The global bakery packaging machine market is moderately fragmented in nature due to presence of global and regional players. Major players across the globe are focused on offering cost effective packaging machinery with smart technology to meet the requirements of end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global bakery packaging machine market are:

Arpac LLC

Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Cama Group

Coesia S.p.A.

GEA Group AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kaufman Engineered Systems, Inc.

Krones AG

OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Tetra Laval International S.A.

The Adelphi Group

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

Lead Packaging Ltd.

Global Bakery Packaging Machine: Research Scope

Global Bakery Packaging Machine, by Type

Labeling Machines

Tape Machines

Conveyors

Filling Machines

Sealers

Wrapping Machines

Strapping Machines

Others (Weighing Machines, Batch Coding Machines, etc.)

Global Bakery Packaging Machine, by Packaging

Primary packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Global Bakery Packaging Machine, by Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Global Bakery Packaging Machine, by Application

Bread

Cookies & Biscuits

Cakes & Pastries

Others (Bars, Muffins, etc.)

Global Bakery Packaging Machine, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

