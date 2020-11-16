Storage Water Heater Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

A storage water heater consists of a cylindrical vessel that keeps water constantly hot and readily available for use. It is available with different energy sources which includes gas, electricity, solar, and oil. Storage water heaters driven on gas are most commonly used in North America and Europe. Installation of solar operated storage water heaters are projected to increase rapidly in the near future as it is less expensive as compared to any other source of energy.

Rise in trend of using of solar energy driven storage water heaters projected to be a driving factor

Increase in trend of using solar energy operated storage water heaters in various parts of the globe is projected to be a major driving factor for the storage water heater market during the forecasted timeline. Solar driven storage water heaters are considered highly energy efficient, low cost, and advance in terms of technology. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for storage water heater manufacturers and distributors during the forecast period.

Strict rules and regulations imposed by federal governments of various countries regarding energy efficiency to drive the demand for storage water heaters

Stringent regulations & standards imposed by federal governments of various countries (majorly in Europe) related to the energy efficiency of electrical appliances is projected to increase the demand for storage water heaters during the forecast period. Strict standards & provisions implemented in terms of installation of heating systems in commercial and industrial places are anticipated to create significant business opportunities for producers and suppliers of storage water heaters in the near future.

North America Considered to be the Largest Market for Storage Water Heaters

Geographically, the global storage water heater market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America accounted for major share of the global storage water heater market in 2018. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to rise in demand for energy-efficient storage water heaters in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid increase in industrialization and increase in demand for water heating systems in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. This is expected to surge the demand for storage water heaters in the Asia Pacific market.

Key Players Operating in the Storage Water Heater Market

Prominent storage water heater companies are anticipated to face healthy competition during the forecast period. Manufacturing companies such as A. O. Smith, Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, Siemens, and Hubbell Electric Heater Company are focusing on research & development activities to advance the processing of storage water heaters in terms of technology etc. Replacement of conventional water heating systems is increasing in developing countries of the globe. Some of the key players operating in the global storage water heater market include:

O. Smith

Ariston Thermo SpA

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Bradford White Corporation

ECOTHERM Austria GmbH

Hubbell Electric Heater Company

Rinnai Corporation.

Siemens

V-Guard Industries Ltd

Wagner Solar

Global Storage Water Heater Market – Research Scope

Global Storage Water Heater Market, by Energy Source

Electric

Gas

Solar

Others (Geothermal, Heat Pump)

Global Storage Water Heater Market, by Tank Capacity

Up to 50L

51L – 100L

101L – 250L

251L – 400L

More than 400L

Global Storage Water Heater Market, by Tank Material

Copper

Stainless Steel

Thermoplastic

Others (Carbon Steel and Metal Alloys)

Global Storage Water Heater Market, by End-user

Individual

Commercial

Industrial

Global Storage Water Heater Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Portal

Offline Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Specialty Stores



