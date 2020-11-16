Tubular Oil Skimmers Market 2020 : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030
- Tubular oil skimmer is a machine used to remove floating oil from liquid. The floating oil adheres to skimming media and is drawn out by the machine which cleans and collects the oil. Oil skimmers depend on surface gravity, surface tension, and moving medium. Water and oil do not mix; oil separates from water and floats to the surface. The difference in surface tension between oil and water causes oil to adhere to skimming medium.
- Tubular oil skimmers are used in applications such as food processing facilities, steel mills, parking lots, outdoor ponds, and monitoring wells. The global tubular oil skimmers market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to positive outlook of end-use industries.
Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Tubular Oil Skimmers Market
- Tubular oil skimmers help in removing petroleum based oils, fats, grease, oily waste, animal oils, vegetable oil etc. The main advantage of a tubular oil skimmer is that it is not obstructed by floating debris. It has the ability to slip over, under, and through debris.
- Tubular oil skimmers are used for small applications and are portable & easy to install. A polymer tube is used for more tube travel life. The tube can float on top of the liquid and thus is capable of covering maximum area.
- Manufacturers are coming up with tubular oil skimmers which are compact, convenient, easy to use, and have low maintenance. Growth in end-use industries is expected to drive the global tubular oil skimmer market during the forecast period.
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many manufacturers, and various strategies are undertaken by manufacturers to gain a competitive edge. Customization and service are the prominent areas of improvement which are likely to create more business opportunities during the forecast period.
North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Tubular Oil Skimmers Market
- Geographically, the global tubular oil skimmers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
- North America is anticipated to dominate the global tubular oil skimmers market during the forecast period. The U.S. is estimated to lead the tubular oil skimmers market in the region. Growth in refineries and automotive industries is projected to drive the demand for tubular oil skimmers in North America.
- North America is likely to be followed by Asia Pacific. Growth in industrialization is expected to boost the demand for tubular oil skimmers in this region during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
Major players operating in the global tubular oil skimmers market include:
- Abanaki Corporation
- Baldwin Industrial Systems
- Bulbeck Group (Clean Water)
- Mini-Skimmer
- Oil Skimmers, Inc.
- Premier Oilskim Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- SEPRA S.r.l.
- SkimTech Inc.
- SkimOIL, INC.
- Zebra Skimmers Corporation
Global Tubular Oil Skimmers Market: Research Scope
Global Tubular Oil Skimmers Market, by Type
- Manual
- Semi-automatic
- Fully Automatic
Global Tubular Oil Skimmers Market, by Reach
- Up to 1 Ft.
- 1 Ft. to 5 Ft.
- Above 5 Ft.
Global Tubular Oil Skimmers Market, by Capacity
- Up to 10 GPH
- 10 GPH to 50 GPH
- Above 50 GPH
Global Tubular Oil Skimmers Market, by Application
- Workshops
- Service stations
- Transport
- Mining
- Others (Construction sites, refueling areas, etc.)
Global Tubular Oil Skimmers Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
