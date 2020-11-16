Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market 2020 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2030

Increasing Focus on All-round Development of Students to Aid Market Growth

Social emotional learning (SEL) is the process through which, adults and children attain and apply knowledge, skills, and attitudes required to manage emotions, including setting and achieving goals, showing empathy, and maintain positive relationships with their colleagues, friends, etc. In recent years, social-emotional learning has gained considerable traction, especially in K-12, higher education, and OST communities around the world– a trend that is expected to bolster the growth of global social emotional learning (SEL) software market during the forecast period. In addition, social emotional learning has also gained considerable prominence as one of the most critical strategies to promote student success and effective school reform due to which, the demand for social emotional learning (SEL) software has consistently scaled up over the past few years.

Multiple research activities have revealed that social and emotional learning plays an important role in improving academic performance, assists students in developing self-management and self-control, and also enhances relationships at various levels of the school community. Players operating in the current social emotional learning (SEL) software market are increasingly focusing on curating various SEL programs that combine research from science and positive psychology to improve the quality of their services. Moreover, in their bid to establish a solid foothold in the market, several market players are increasingly collaborating with universities, educational institutes, and schools– a factor that is expected to provide an impetus to the demand for social emotional learning (SEL) software during the assessment period.

At the back of these factors coupled with increasing investments in emotional and social development, the global social emotional learning (SEL) software market is expected to surpass US$ 7.3 Bn mark by the end of 2030.

Digital Tools to Redefine Future of Education; Demand for SEL Software on Rise

As advancements in technology continue to shape the growth of various industrial sectors, the education sector is expected to leverage these advancements to its advantage. For instance, social emotional learning (SEL) software has gained considerable popularity over the past few years among educational institutes due to a range of benefits, including improvement in self-awareness and enhanced decision-making. One of the barriers that could potentially slow down the demand for social emotional learning (SEL) software is the steep costs required to purchase an SEL curriculum, and lack of funds and skilled personnel to efficiently implement the same. The adoption of social emotional learning (SEL) software is expected to remain higher in developed regions such as North America and Europe in comparison with that of the developing regions. However, in upcoming years, Asia Pacific is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to players operating in the current social emotional learning (SEL) software market landscape. In addition, the demand for social emotional learning (SEL) software is projected to remain higher in North America due to encouraging government policies and establishment of a solid framework. For instance, stringent Common Core State Standards across public schools in the U.S. have influenced the demand for social emotional learning (SEL) software.

In addition, as educational policymakers around the world are increasingly inclined toward improving emotional health and development of students, the social emotional learning (SEL) software market is expected to grow at an impressive rate. The transformation of the education system in several developing and developed regions over the past few years has paved the way for the implementation of social emotional learning (SEL) software in educational institutes.

Demand for Remote SEL Software to Rise in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Offline Teaching

The onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic has played a key role in influencing the changes in the education sector in 2020, as more number of students are compelled to turn to online classes and lectures. As a measure to curb the transmission of the novel coronavirus and ensure the safety of students, schools, and universities in several nations around the world have remained shut for the most part of 2020 and as per the current developments, the trend is expected to continue over the course of 2020. Several organizations and educational policymakers continue to propagate the benefits of social emotional learning (SEL) software even during the lockdown period due to which, the demand for remote social emotional learning (SEL) software is likely to gain traction. Several players in the social emotional learning (SEL) software market are offering SEL programs via video teleconferencing and other mediums to stay relevant in the current market landscape.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global social emotional learning (SEL) software market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of ~21% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to the evolving landscape of the educational sector, focus on improvement and development of social emotional skills among students, need to enhance the academic performance of students and mold the growth of students by boosting confidence, and improve decision making. While the adoption will remain higher in North America in comparison with other regions, Asia Pacific is expected to provide considerable opportunities to the players operating in the current social emotional learning (SEL) software market.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market: Overview

The global social emotional learning (SEL) software market is expected to cross US$ 7.3 Bn by 2030 from ~US$ 1 Bn in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of ~22% from 2020 to 2030

by 2030 from in 2020, expanding at a from 2020 to 2030 The global social emotional learning (SEL) software market is currently driven by promotion of social and emotional training through state agencies, proliferation of computation in schools (K – 12), and high capital spending on social and emotional development by educators and policymakers. The social emotional learning (SEL) software market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Definition

The social emotional learning software market report provides analysis of the global social emotional learning (SEL) software market for the period 2018 – 2030, wherein 2019 is the base year, 2020 is the estimated year, and 2021 to 2030 is the forecast period. Data for 2018 has been included as historical information.

Social emotional learning (SEL) software is a solution, which includes various types of courses related to self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, responsible decision-making process, etc. These courses help students and children to set and achieve positive goals, understand and manage emotions, establish and maintain positive relationships, feel and show empathy for others, and make responsible decisions.

In this report, we analyze the challenges end users face in acquiring the right social emotional learning software that can cope with the rapidly changing world. The report also highlights the total revenue generated through the sale of social emotional learning software across various key regions worldwide.

North America Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Snapshot

The social emotional learning (SEL) software market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe. North America remains the leading market for social emotional learning software, with revenues in 2020 estimated at US$ 576.2 Mn .

. Strong presence of social emotional learning software vendors, along with high spending in R&D in North America is a crucial factor driving the market. The U.S. is the largest adopter of social emotional learning software. During the COVID-19 pandemic, various players in the country collaborated with schools to provide SEL programs to students. For instance, in August 2020, Evolution Labs signed partnerships with Florida Virtual School and St. Lucie Public Schools, to provide Suite360: Mental Health and Prevention, a mental health program to help students with issues related to mental health and social skills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Growth Drivers of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market

Growing adoption of smart devices: Globally, the social emotional learning (SEL) software market is primarily driven by government initiatives to offer digital education to students in K -12 schools. Governments of developing countries are increasingly engaging in digitization efforts in schools, college, universities, and other educational institutions. Besides providing broadband facilities, governments are also encouraging educational institutions to offer e-learning courses. Additionally, governments and associations globally are investing in promotion of social emotional learning as a part of core curriculum. For instance, in May 2018, the European Commission launched new initiatives to drive economic and social development among children and students.

Globally, the social emotional learning (SEL) software market is primarily driven by government initiatives to offer digital education to students in schools. Governments of developing countries are increasingly engaging in digitization efforts in schools, college, universities, and other educational institutions. Besides providing broadband facilities, governments are also encouraging educational institutions to offer e-learning courses. Additionally, governments and associations globally are investing in promotion of social emotional learning as a part of core curriculum. For instance, in May 2018, the European Commission launched new initiatives to drive economic and social development among children and students. Advent of advanced technologies: Social emotional learning software is expected to help educational institutions improve internal collaborations by automating activities and tasks. This results in increased productivity and the shortening of business process cycles by managing everything automatically. Additionally, proliferation of computing devices in the K-12 sector is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges Faced by Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Players

The growth of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market is expected to be affected during the forecast period, due to the cost associated with the adoption. The initial implementation cost of social emotional learning solutions are high as compared to the conventional or traditional methods used to teach social emotional learning skills. Thus, high implementation cost of social emotional learning software is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Lack of high-speed Internet in developing countries, and teachers’ training and infrastructure availability are also major factors restraining the growth of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market: Competition Landscape

In July 2020, Weld North LLC, acquired Purpose Prep, a technology-based online course provider of social and emotional learning (SEL)

Weld North LLC, acquired Purpose Prep, a technology-based online course provider of social and emotional learning (SEL) In May 2020, BASE Education LLC entered into a partnership with Edmentum Inc., an education company, to support social emotional learning (SEL) across schools

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market: Company Profile Snapshot

7 Mindsets: Incorporated in 2008, 7 Mindsets is a U.S.-based SEL solutions provider company. It provides SEL solutions to elementary, middle, and high school students. 7 Mindsets is a research-based, easy-to-implement, and transformational SEL solution. It is designed to promote self-awareness, social awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, and relationship skills among students.

Incorporated in 2008, 7 Mindsets is a U.S.-based SEL solutions provider company. It provides SEL solutions to elementary, middle, and high school students. 7 Mindsets is a research-based, easy-to-implement, and transformational SEL solution. It is designed to promote self-awareness, social awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, and relationship skills among students. Aperture Education, LLC : Aperture Education, LLC is an education & training software company. It provides Evo Social/Emotional, a SEL solution, based on the Devereux Students Strengths Assessment (DESSA). The company’s SEL solution is used to measure critical social and emotional skills such as self-management and relationship skills.

: Aperture Education, LLC is an education & training software company. It provides Evo Social/Emotional, a SEL solution, based on the Devereux Students Strengths Assessment (DESSA). The company’s SEL solution is used to measure critical social and emotional skills such as self-management and relationship skills. Other major players operating in the global social emotional learning (SEL) software market and profiled in the report include BASE Education LLC Emotional ABCs EVERFI, Inc. Everyday Speech Evolution Labs Inc. Hero K-12 Hoonuit, LLC Nearpod Inc. Panorama Education Peekapak Inc. Purpose Prep, Inc. (Weld North Education, LLC) Rethink Autism, Inc. Committee For Children ScholarCentric SEL Adventures Social Express, Inc. Taproot Learning The Conover Company



