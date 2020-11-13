Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Global Analysis and Forecast Report by Key Players such as OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, Accenture, Trayport, Allegro, ABB, Triple Point, SAP, Amphora

Worldwide Market Reports added “Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe.

In the last several years, global market of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.32%.

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is widely used in power, natural gas, oil & products and other field. The most proportion of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is power industry.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

Market competition is intense. OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is valued at 1260 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1570 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2024.

A comprehensive analysis of the Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market is been done in this intelligence report. It includes the investigations done on the past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. An accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies in this particular market is mentioned. The report gives in-detailed information across Global regions, including Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]., with the sales and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

Key Companies Operating in the Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market

OpenLink

FIS

Sapient

Accenture

Trayport

Allegro

ABB

Triple Point

SAP

Amphora

We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that helps decision-makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market size and forecasts until 2026.

The Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market report gives a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, Along with an industrial chain, market statistics in terms of revenue, sales, price, capacity, regional market analysis, segment-wise data, and market forecast information are offered in the full study, etc.

