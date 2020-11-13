Mammography Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2027 | Siemens AG, PLANMED OY, Hologic, Analogic Corporation

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Mammography market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

Mammography is a breast imaging technique that uses low-dose x-rays to detect early signs of breast cancer in women. The technique involves screening mammograms that consist of two or more x-ray images of each breast to detect tumors. Mammography is basically recommended for younger women who have symptoms of breast cancer or have a higher risk of this disease.

Top Companies:

1. Siemens AG

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

4. GENERAL ELECTRIC

5. Hologic Inc.

6. Analogic Corporation

7. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

8. PLANMED OY

9. Carestream Health

10. Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The growth of the global mammography market can be attributed to the rising number of breast cancer cases and growing awareness on preventive checkup for breast cancers across the globe. Additionally, growing demand for regular monitoring devices & systems for early cancer detection likely to add novel opportunities for the global mammography market over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into digital, CAD and 3-D technology. By product, the market is classified as analog mammography systems, digital mammography machines and breast tomosynthesis. Based on end user, the mammography market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized diagnostic centers.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Mammography Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Mammography market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Mammography market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Mammography market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mammography market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

