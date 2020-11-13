Waterproof Textiles Market Key Manufacturers, Leading Source, Products, Regional Insights and Growth Trends 2027

Waterproof textiles are used to prepare garments that offer protection from the rain and also from wind along with preventing loss of body heat. Waterproof textiles are also known as waterproof breathable textiles. These fabrics prevent penetration along with the absorption of water and are actively ventilated. Repelling precipitation, coupled with providing an escape route for perspiration vapor, are the two main requirements of waterproof textiles. Hence, waterproof textiles are extensively utilized to manufacture sportswear and outdoor equipment. Raw materials including polymer & polyurethane, synthetic microfilament yarn, and others such as expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) are employed in the production of waterproof textiles.

Key Players:

1. APT Fabrics

2. Clariant

3. Columbia Sportswear

4. Dow Corning

5. General Electric (eVent FABRICS)

6. Heartland Textiles Co. Ltd.

7. Huntsman Textiles Co. Ltd.

8. Mitsui and Co. Ltd (pertex)

9. Sympatex Technologies GmbH(SympaTex)

10. W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

The waterproof textile market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider end-user for garments, footwear, gloves, and others. Waterproof textiles have applications in the manufacture of sportswear, leisurewear, outdoor equipment, workwear, tents, and others. Increasing demand for antiviral, antimicrobial, along with dirt/stain-resistant waterproof textiles in the sportswear segment is propelling the growth of the market. Rising consumer preference for comfortable as well as high-performance apparel has boosted the growth of the global waterproof textiles market. However, fluctuating raw material prices and regulations on the different raw materials used in the production of this textile may hamper the growth of the waterproof textile market. Nevertheless, the introduction of plasma- and silicon-based technologies for the production of waterproof textiles is anticipated to create new opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future.

The “Global Waterproof Textile Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the waterproof textile market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, textile, end-use, and geography. The global waterproof textile market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading waterproof textile market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global waterproof textile market is segmented on the basis of raw material, textile, and end-use. On the basis of raw material, the waterproof textile market is segmented into polyurethane poly tetra fluoro ethylene (ptfe), polyvinylidene fluoride (pvdf), polyester microfilament yarns, fluoropolymers, and others. The waterproof textile market on the basis of the textile is classified into densely woven, membrane, and coated. On the basis of end-use, global waterproof textile market is bifurcated into garments, footwear, gloves, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the waterproof textile market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the waterproof textile market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Waterproof Textiles Market Size

2.2 Waterproof Textiles Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Waterproof Textiles Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Waterproof Textiles Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Waterproof Textiles Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Waterproof Textiles Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Waterproof Textiles Sales by Product

4.2 Global Waterproof Textiles Revenue by Product

4.3 Waterproof Textiles Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Waterproof Textiles Breakdown Data by End User

