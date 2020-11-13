Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2027 | International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO), Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT), American Manganese

The lithium-ion battery is of a high energy and high power density, which always continue the demand in global market. Increase in demand for EDVs along with it growing demand for recycled products and materials are some key aspects that drive the lithium-ion battery recycling market. Also, growing demand for smart devices and other industrial good will increase demand for battery recycling market. Safety issues related to storage and transportation of spent batteries are restraints for lithium-ion battery recycling market. Subsidies to encourage battery recycling and declining Prices of lithium-Ion batteries increases adoption in new applications and recycling after end of life are some opportunities for lithium-ion battery recycling market . Dearth of technologies for the extraction of lithium from spent lithium-based batteries are challenges for lithium-ion battery recycling market .

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company (RMC), International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO), Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT), American Manganese (AMI), Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Technology, TES-AMM

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00026115

What is the Dynamics of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market?

Increase in consumption of consumer electronics and rising investments in the development of electric vehicles are some key opportunities for the lithium-ion battery recycling market. The growing demand for lithium-iron phosphate batteries for high-power devices and equipment, including transportation (EV’s) and lightweight marine batteries is one of the key aspects leads the growth of the lithium-ion battery recycling market globally.

What is the SCOPE of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market?

The “Global Lithium-ion battery recycling market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Lithium-ion battery recycling with detailed market segmentation by chemistry, and industry type. The global Lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Lithium-ion battery recycling market and offers key trends and opportunities in battery market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The Lithium-ion battery recycling market is segmented on the basis of chemistry, and industry. On the basis of chemistry, market is segmented as lithium-nickel manganese cobalt, lithium-iron phosphate, lithium-manganese oxide, LTO, NCA, and LCO. On the basis of industry market is segmented as automotive, marine, industrial, power.

What is the Regional Framework of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Lithium-ion battery recycling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global Lithium-ion battery recycling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00026115

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING LANDSCAPE 5. LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CHEMISTRY 8. LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY 9. LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 12. APPENDIX

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00026115

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune