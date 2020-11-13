IoT Gateway Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027 | AAEON Technology, Adlink Technology, Advantech, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies

IoT (Internet of Things) is witnessing rapid adoption in diverse industry verticals across the globe. IoT gateways are considered as an essential component for carrying traditional as well as next-generation devices to the IoT. IoT gateways perform numerous functions, such as protocol translation, data filtering, device connectivity and security, among others. IoT gateways are devices or software programs which connects cloud and sensors, controllers, intelligent devices. All the data moving from or to the cloud goes through dedicated hardware or software, referred to as the IoT gateway.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AAEON Technology Inc., Adlink Technology Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc, Dell Technologies Inc., Eurotech S.P.A, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd

– Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

– NXP Semiconductors N.V.

What is the Dynamics of IoT Gateway Market?

Some of the major drivers propelling the growth of the IoT gateway market includes enhanced internet connectivity in technologically developing economies and rising IP address space as well as security solutions offered in IPv6. Further, the IoT gateways market is driven by the increasing adoption of connected devices worldwide. Although, complexity, as well as security and privacy concerns, acts as hindering factors to IoT gateway market. Also, the lack of communication standards and common protocols are challenging factors to the IoT gateway market.

What is the SCOPE of IoT Gateway Market?

The “Global IoT Gateway Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT Gateway industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT Gateway market with detailed market segmentation by node, connectivity, component, application and geography. The global IoT gateway market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT gateway market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global IoT Gateway market is segmented based on node, connectivity, component and application. By node, the IoT gateway market is classified into smart watch, RADAR, camera, thermostat, smart TV, actuator and others. On the basis of connectivity, the IoT gateway market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Zigbee, z-wave and others. The market by component is categorized into processor, sensor, FPGA, memory and others. Further, by application, the market is segmented into healthcare, consumer electronics, building automation, automotive & transportation, industrial and others.

What is the Regional Framework of IoT Gateway Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT gateway market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The IoT gateway market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. IOT GATEWAY MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. IOT GATEWAY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. IOT GATEWAY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. IOT GATEWAY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT 8. IOT GATEWAY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – NODE 9. IOT GATEWAY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CONNECTIVITY 10. IOT GATEWAY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 11. IOT GATEWAY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 13. IOT GATEWAY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 14. APPENDIX

