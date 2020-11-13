Online Program Management Market is Projected to Reach US$ 11,986.4 Mn by 2027 | Leading key players are 2U, Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Blackboard, Keypath Education,

The global online program management market accounted for US$ 3,916.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 11,986.4 Mn by 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

2U, Inc., Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Keypath Education, Noodle Partners, Online Education Services (OES), Pearson Education, and Wiley Education Services.

For higher education, the institutions which are focusing on developing or expanding their online programs have to make strong decision on, whether to leverage a third-party OPM organization or attempt to build and execute in-house. The online learning is capital intensive, and the culture and processes around supporting, attracting, and retaining the adult learners, differs from those needed for traditional learners. The institutions face a several of resource constraints and further venturing into online learning has considerable risk as the development of the program needs upfront investment. The public-private collaborations have the potential for reducing these complexities and enable schools to concentrate on their core operation of teaching and learning. Additionally, the strategic partnerships of universities and colleges with OPM support to take steps to launch expanded online support services for stimulating online education growth. Online program managers (OPMs), which are behind an increasing number of programs, are responding to universities’ and colleges’ desire for more flexibility and control in running the courses. OPM providers also increasing the various services they offer as a sector, while individual OPMs are enhancing specialties.

The rising adoption of technologies in the education industry is increasing the adoption of online learning programs. The adoption of online programs and courses by colleges and universities is driving the top online program management companies in the North America region. Online master’s and bachelor’s degrees are becoming popular among students in colleges and universities as several large institutions are moving toward online degree programs based on high-quality technical assistance in the learning experience. Enrolment for online programs is snowballing in universities as the demand for online program management is growing.

The presence of fast-growing countries, rising technology adoption, an increasing number of mobile devices, and the presence of renowned universities are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of online program management in the APAC region. Other developing regions such as MEA and SAM are also projected to grow at a steady pace, owing to the increasing government initiatives to digitalize the economy with the adoption of advanced technologies for online learning courses.

The market for online program management has been segmented on the basis of business model, education level and geography. Based on of business model, the online program management market has been segmented into revenue share, hybrid, and fee for service. Based on education level, the online program management market has been segmented under graduate, post graduate, professional certifications, and others. Geographically, the online program management market is fragmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Table Of Content

Introduction 2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology 4. Online Program Management Market Landscape 5. Online Program Management Market – Key Industry Dynamics 6. Online Program Management Market – Global Market Analysis 7. Online Program Management Market Analysis – By Business Model 8. Online Program Management Market Analysis – By Education Level 9. Online Program Management Market – Geographic Analysis 10. Industry Landscape 11. Company Profiles 12. Appendix

