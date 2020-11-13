Oil and Gas Data Management Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2027 | Cisco Systems, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi

Data management is a process to acquire, validate, store, protect, and process aggrandized volume of various types of data-structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data-to ensure reliability, accessibility, and timeliness of the data for its end users. Oil and gas companies use data management solutions and services to gain deep insights and make business decisions. Furthermore, different components-such as hardware, solutions, and services-of data management make validation, processability, and operations of essential businesses operations simpler and less time-intensive.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Wipro Limited

The oil and gas data management market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into data analysis, IT infrastructure, and services. Among the type of oil and gas data management systems, the IT infrastructure segment contributed the maximum market share in 2015, owing to the deployment of advanced networking and computing systems by end users especially in the emerging markets.

The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period, owing to prominent digital transformation in oil and gas companies operating in the region.

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 OIL AND GAS DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 OIL AND GAS DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 6 COMPANY PROFILES

