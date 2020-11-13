Resetting Covid-19 Impact On Military Truck Market Report Explores Complete Research With Top Companies- Daimler AG, General Dynamics Corporation, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Military trucks are used for various purposes such as logistics & cargo, troop, and utility applications. For land combat situations, some of these trucks also have vehicle armour plate and off-road capability. These trucks come in various axle configurations of 4×4, 6×6, 8×8 and others to meet the specific application requirements. The rising investments in military equipment by various governments worldwide and availability of customized & technology driven military trucks are some of the factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of global military truck market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ARQUUS, CNH Industrial N.V. (IVECO DEFENCE VEHICLES), Daimler AG, General Dynamics Corporation, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Oshkosh Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Tata Motors, Textron Systems

What is the Dynamics of Military Truck Market?

The military truck market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for multipurpose military trucks and rising investments in military equipment across the globe. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and uncertain oil prices could affect the growth of military truck market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. In spite of these restraining factors, the rising demand for technologically advanced as well as electric/hybrid military trucks is projected to drive the growth of global military truck market across all regions.

What is the SCOPE of Military Truck Market?

The “Global Military Truck Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of military truck market with detailed market segmentation by propulsion, transmission type, axle, application, and geography. The global military truck market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading military truck market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global military truck market is segmented on the basis of propulsion, transmission type, axle, application, and geography. Based on propulsion, the market is segmented into gasoline, diesel, and electric/hybrid. By transmission type, the market is segmented into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. Based on axle, the market is segmented into 4×4, 6×6, 8×8, and others. By application, the market is segmented into logistics/cargo carrier, troop carrier, and utility carrier.

What is the Regional Framework of Military Truck Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global military truck market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The military truck market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting military truck market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the military truck market in these regions.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. MILITARY TRUCK MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. MILITARY TRUCK MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. MILITARY TRUCK MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. MILITARY TRUCK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PROPULSION 8. MILITARY TRUCK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TRANSMISSION TYPE 9. MILITARY TRUCK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – AXLE 10. MILITARY TRUCK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 11. MILITARY TRUCK MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 13. MILITARY TRUCK MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 14. APPENDIX

