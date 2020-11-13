Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Report- Growth, Current Scenario and Future Aspect Analysis by 2026

The study includes analysis of the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=470606

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

3M Company (US), DuPont (US), CCL Industries (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (France), SATO Holdings (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), SICPA Holdings (Switzerland), Applied DNA Science (US), Intelligent Label Solutions (UK), SML Group (Hong Kong), AlpVision S.A. (Switzerland), 3D AG (Switzerland), Systech International (US), Ampact Corporation (US), Tracelink Inc. (US), TruTag Technologies, Inc. (US), IMPINJ, Inc. (US), and Advance Track & Trace (France)

The global market for anti-counterfeit packaging is projected to grow from USD 106.3 billion in 2020 to reach USD 188.2 billion by 2025, at an estimated CAGR of 12.09%. The anti-counterfeit packaging market is driven by factors such as rise in counterfeit products in the market, increasing brand awareness, awareness among buyers about product information, the growing e-commerce industry, developments in printing technologies, and concerns regarding the impact of counterfeit packaging on the brand image of products. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare sector is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the next five years. Due to stringent laws & regulations enacted by the government and increasing importance given to package security by manufacturers, the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging technologies is projected to grow in this sector. Emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific region, have contributed to an increase in the application of anti-counterfeit packaging in packaging products. The high set-up costs is the major restraint for the anti-counterfeit packaging industry.

The market study covers the anti-counterfeit packaging market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on technology, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

The RFID technology of the technology segment is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2020 and 2025. The RFID technology reads and captures information stored on the tag attached to the product. RFID are used extensively in the packaging industry as they include tags, readers, and software services. By using tags and readers, products can be traced in seconds; this helps improve and track the supply chain process from production through distribution and retailing.

Single User License: US $ 4950

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=470606

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall anti-counterfeit packaging market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

Figure 1 Revolutionizing Brand Protection

1.3 Study Scope

Figure 2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Segmentation

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Periodization Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered For The Study

1.5 Volume Unit Considered For The Study

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach 1 (Based On End-Use Industry, By Region)

2.2.1.2 Approach 2 (Based On Demand-Side Consumption)

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Key Market Insights

2.4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.5 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.5.1 Assumptions

2.5.2 Limitations

2.6 Inclusions/Exclusions Considered In The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 4 Pharmaceutical Industry To Dominate Market Through 2025

Figure 5 North America Dominated The Market In 2019

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developed Economies To Witness Higher Demand For Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

Figure 6 Emerging Economies Offer Attractive Opportunities In The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

4.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Technology

Figure 7 Mass Encoding To Lead The Market For Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Through 2025

4.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By End-Use Industry

Figure 8 Pharmaceutical Industry To Dominate The Demand For Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Solutions During The Forecast Period

4.4 Apac Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By End-Use Industry

Figure 9 Food & Beverage Industry And China To Dominate The Demand For Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Solutions In Apac

4.5 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Key Countries

Figure 10 Market In India To Grow At The Highest Cagr Between 2020 And 2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 11 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges In The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Laws & Regulations Enforced By Governments

5.2.1.2 Increase In The Focus Of Manufacturers On Brand Protection

5.2.1.3 Track & Trace Technology To Maintain An Efficient Supply Chain

5.2.1.4 Growth Of The Parent Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Existence Of Technologies That Are Non-Deterrent To Counterfeiters

5.2.2.2 Huge Setup Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand From Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Remote Authentication Of Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Spreading Awareness Regarding Anti-Counterfeit Technologies For Brand Protection

5.2.4.2 High R&D Investment

5.3 Value Chain

Figure 12 Value Chain Of The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.4 Yc, Ycc Shift

6 Impact Of Covid-19 On Packaging Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Covid-19 Forecasting, By Technology

Table 1 Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Technology, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

Table 2 North America: Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Technology, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

Table 3 Europe: Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Technology, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

Table 4 Apac: Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Technology, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

Table 5 Mea: Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Technology, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

Table 6 South America: Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Technology, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

6.3 Covid-19 Forecasting, By Application

Table 7 Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Application, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

Table 8 North America: Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Application, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

Table 9 Europe: Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Application, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

Table 10 Apac: Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Application, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

Table 11 Mea: Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Application, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

Table 12 South America: Covid-19 Impact On Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, By Application, 2018-2021 (Billion Unit)

6.4 Gainers, By Top End-Use Industries

6.4.1 Healthcare

6.4.2 Food & Beverage

6.4.3 Personal Care

6.5 Losers, By Top End-Use Industries

6.5.1 Luxury Goods

6.5.2 Electrical & Electronics

6.6 Gainers, By Top Technologies

6.6.1 Aseptic Packaging

6.6.2 Intelligent/Smart Packaging

6.7 Losers, By Top Technologies

6.7.1 Non-Automated Technology

6.7.2 Packaging Robots And Equipment For Bulk Packaging

and more…