Angola Hydro Power Market Report- Size by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Angola Hydro Power Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the Angola (includes large hydro and pumped storage, small hydro,wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the Angola Hydro market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to hydro is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the Angola renewable power market and the Angola hydro market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the Angola renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the Angola hydro market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming hydro projects.

– Deal analysis of the Angola hydro market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of hydro sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to hydro sector in the Angola.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the Angola hydro market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for hydro market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Hydropower, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Angola, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Angola, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Angola, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Angola, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Angola, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Angola, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Angola, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Angola, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Angola, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Hydropower Market, Angola

4.1 Hydropower Market, Angola, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.1.1 Hydropower Market, Angola, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2 Hydropower Market, Angola, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.3 Hydropower Market, Angola, Net Capacity Additions by Technology, 2010-2030

4.4 Hydro Power Market, Angola, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.5 Hydro Power Market, Angola, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Hydro Power Market, Angola, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Hydro Power Market, Angola, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Angola

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 The General Electricity Act, 2014

5.3 Public Private Partnership (PPP) Law

5.4 Long Term Strategy Angola 2025

5.5 National Development Plan 2013-2017

5.6 The National Energy Security Strategy and Policy

5.7 Sustainable Energy 4 All (SE4ALL) Goals

5.8 Regional Policy for Universal Access to Modern Energy 2014-2030

5.9 National Renewable Energy Strategy

5.10 Ministry of Energy and Water Action Plan 2013-2017

5.11 Funds and Grants

5.12 Contracts and Agreements

6 Hydropower Power Market, Angola, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Empresa Nacional de Electricidade – E.P.

6.1.1 Empresa Nacional de Electricidade – E.P. – Company Overview

6.1.2 Empresa Nacional de Electricidade – E.P. – Business Description

6.1.3 Empresa Nacional de Electricidade – E.P. – SWOT Analysis

6.1.4 Empresa Nacional de Electricidade – E.P. – Major Products and Services

6.1.5 Empresa Nacional de Electricidade – E.P. – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Elecnor SA

6.2.1 Elecnor SA – Company Overview

6.2.2 Elecnor SA – Business Description

6.2.3 Elecnor SA – SWOT Analysis

6.2.4 Elecnor SA – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 Elecnor SA – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: ALROSA

6.3.1 ALROSA – Company Overview

6.3.2 ALROSA – Business Description

6.3.3 ALROSA – SWOT Analysis

6.3.4 ALROSA – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 ALROSA – Head Office

7 Appendix