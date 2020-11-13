School Transportation Software Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Advanta Innovations, Edsys Pvt Ltd, Education Logistics, Inc., Eduxper, HEX Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MyClassBoard, Orbit Software, School Bus Manager Inc

School transportation software enables schools and bus contractors to optimize routes, manage drivers, track students, and vehicles. The growing digitization across the education sector is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the school transportation software market. The school transportation software market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of global as well as regional players operating in the market.

The growing demand for students tracking applications and technological advancement across the educational sector are the major factors supporting the growth of the school transportation software market. However, the high implementation costs of school transportation software might hinder the growth of the school transportation software market. APAC is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the presence of a large number of educational institutions and increasing digitization across various sectors in APAC.

Key Players:

Advanta Innovations

2. Edsys Pvt Ltd

3. Education Logistics, Inc.

4. Eduxper

5. HEX Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

6. MyClassBoard

7. Orbit Software

8. School Bus Manager Inc.

9. Seon

10. TripSpark Technologies

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the School Transportation Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about School Transportation Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The School Transportation Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global School Transportation Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

