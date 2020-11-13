Agricultural Robots Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global agricultural robots market size reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Agricultural robots, or agribots, refer to autonomous machines that help in minimizing the dependence on manual labor and improving the overall production yield. The agriculture sector has been facing challenges such as rising input costs and lack of water resources, skilled workers and crop monitoring. To overcome these problems, robotics technology is being deployed to advance the production capabilities of farmers.

Various governments are also offering subsidies and undertaking initiatives to create awareness about automated technologies among farmers. These technologies help in performing numerous functions such as field mapping, harvesting, monitoring, irrigation and various dairy farming activities.

Market Trends:

Owing to the rising population, and the consequent increase in food demand, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies are developing robots that are capable of handling multiple agricultural tasks at a much faster pace than human workers. Apart from this, many organizations are supporting fundamental research in the field of computing and engineering to enable advancements in robotics.

For instance, the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has announced the joint National Robotics Initiative for the development of collaborative robots that will help in the long-term prosperity of agriculture in the country. Another emerging trend in the market is the introduction of swarm robots which can help in sowing, tilling and harvesting in future farms. These robots can also fertilize, weed and aid in controlling pests and diseases by collecting valuable data.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

