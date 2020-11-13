Forensic Technologies Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global forensic technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2020-2025., according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Forensic technology plays a vital role in identifying, interpreting and investigating facts and evidence at the site of crime. It also helps in offering reliable and effective results, resolving different disputes, and solving criminal cases.

Market Trends

The increasing crime rates, in confluence with the growing prevalence of cybercrime, represent one of the key factors bolstering the global forensic technologies market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for advanced forensic technologies across the banking, healthcare and telecommunications industries is also strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, governing agencies in several countries are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to increase the reliability and efficiency of forensic testing and crime-solving. Moreover, leading vendors in the industry are introducing advanced technologies, such as alternative light photography, which utilizes blue and orange light filters to determine the extent of damage on the skin. These trends are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product

1. Digital & Computer Forensics

2. Ballistic Forensics

3. DNA Testing

4. Biometrics

5. Others

Market Breakup by Service

1. Laboratory Forensics

2. Forensic Consulting

Market Breakup by Technique

1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

2. Capillary Electrophoresis

3. Next-Generation Sequencing

4. Rapid DNA Analysis

5. Automated Liquid Handling Technology

6. Microarrays

7. Others

Market Breakup by Application

1. Pharmacogenetics

2. Biodefense & Bio-Surveillance

3. Judicial and Law Enforcement

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

