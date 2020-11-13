Penetration Testing Software Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Acunetix, Bugcrowd, Defendify, HackerOne, Intruder Systems, Netsparker, Pentest-Tools, Rapid7, Veracode, Xysec Labs

Penetration Testing Software Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

To test vulnerabilities within computer systems, penetration testing software are used. In an attempt to breach core systems, they work by simulating cyber-attacks that target known vulnerabilities and general application components. To uncover new defects and test the security of communication channels and integrations, companies practice penetration tests. Businesses implementing security measures owing to increased sophistication in cyber-attacks are the significant factors driving the market.

In the penetration testing software market, the cloud segment is the faster-growing segment, based on type. By using cloud-based penetration testing software, organizations can avoid certain costs, such as maintaining infrastructure and technical personnel expenses. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) use their cloud-based penetration tests to focus on their core competencies instead of investing their capital in security infrastructure. Therefore, during the forecast period, the cloud segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

The reports cover key developments in the Penetration Testing Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Penetration Testing Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Penetration Testing Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Acunetix

Bugcrowd

Defendify

HackerOne

Intruder Systems Ltd

Netsparker Ltd.

Pentest-Tools.com

Rapid7

Veracode, Inc.

Xysec Labs

The “Global Penetration Testing Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Penetration Testing Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Penetration Testing Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Penetration Testing Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global penetration testing software market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, and application. Based on type, the penetration testing software market is segmented into: Cloud Based and On-Premises. Based on enterprise size, penetration testing software market is segmented into: Large Enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of application, penetration testing software market is segmented into: Web Application, Network Infrastructure, Mobile Application, Social Engineering, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Penetration Testing Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Penetration Testing Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Penetration Testing Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Penetration Testing Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Penetration Testing Software Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Penetration Testing Software Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Penetration Testing Software Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Penetration Testing Software Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

