Network Behavior Analysis Software Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – AT&T, Cisco, F5, Flowmon, IBM, Imperva, NETSCOUT, Riverbed, Varonis, Zoho

Network Behavior Analysis Software Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Nowadays, there is a great deal of internal network use in every activity. Therefore, more than 70% of attacks come from the internal network, so new approaches are required for security. Network behavior analysis (NBA) is a new strategy for improving a proprietary network’s security by tracking traffic and noting unusual actions or departures from a regular operation. Threats against other ineffective security tools can be detected by NBA systems, such as written malware, viruses, and botnets.

Software tools for network behavior analysis are designed to add an extra security level to other security software, such as intrusion prevention systems (IPS), firewalls, or systems for security information and event management (SIEM). Moreover, NBA tools listen to IP traffic flow systems or network packets to determine a normal activity baseline and then look for anomalies in network flow. This allows security and network managers to be notified of any suspicious activity outside the normal traffic flow so that remedial action can be taken before any significant damage is done.

The reports cover key developments in the Network Behavior Analysis Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Network Behavior Analysis Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Network Behavior Analysis Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AT&T Cybersecurity

Cisco StealthWatch

F5, Inc.

Flowmon Networks a.s.

IBM

Imperva

NETSCOUT

Riverbed Technology

Varonis

Zoho Corp.

The “Global Network Behavior Analysis Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Network Behavior Analysis Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Network Behavior Analysis Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Network Behavior Analysis Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global network behavior analysis market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the network behavior analysis market is segmented into: Cloud-based and On-premises. Based on application, network behavior analysis market is segmented into: Large Enterprises and SMEs.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Network Behavior Analysis Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Network Behavior Analysis Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Network Behavior Analysis Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Network Behavior Analysis Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Network Behavior Analysis Software Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Network Behavior Analysis Software Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Network Behavior Analysis Software Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Network Behavior Analysis Software Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

