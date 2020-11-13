Water Purifiers Market By Top Manufacturers, Size, Trends, Types and Applications Industry Report 2020 to 2027

A Water Purifiers Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global water purifiers market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Report Scope:

The water purifiers market is segmented into the following categories –

– By Technology: Gravity Purifiers, RO Purifiers, UV Purifiers, Sediment Filters, Water Softeners and Hybrid Purifiers.

– By Sales Channel: Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online, B2B Sales and Rent-Based.

– By End Use: Healthcare, Household, Hospitality, Educational Institutions, Industrial, Offices and Others.

In addition to surveying the industry and providing a competitive analysis of the water purifiers market, this report includes a patent analysis, coverage of the impact of

COVID-19 and a listing of company profiles of key players active in the global market.

Report Includes:

– 75 tables

– A brief overview and industry analysis of the global market for water purifiers and technologies thereof

– Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Assessment of market potential and opportunities for this innovation-driven water purifiers market, and the major regions and countries involved in such developments

– Discussion of key trends related to the global market, its various service types and end-use applications that have an influence on water purifiers market

– Company competitive landscape featuring leading manufacturers and suppliers of water purifiers; their business segments and research priorities, product innovations, financial highlights and the global market share analysis

– Insight into the COVID-19 impact analysis on the global and regional water purifiers market and CAGR forecasts

– Profile description of market leading corporations within the industry, including 3M Purification Inc., A.O. Smith Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Philips Electronics and Unilever N.V.

Summary:

Water purification refers to the process of cleaning water wherein unhealthy chemical compounds, organic and inorganic impurities, contaminants and other impurities are removed from the water content. The main objective of this purification is to provide clean and safer drinking water to people, and thereby minimize the spread of the many diseases caused by contaminated water. Water purifiers are technology-based devices or systems that make the water purification process easier for residential, commercial and industrial users. Water purification systems are designed for a wide range of applications such as residential, medical, pharmaceuticals, chemical and industrial, pools and spas,

agricultural irrigation, packaged drinking water, etc. Water purifiers can eliminate pollutants such as particulate sand, parasites, bacteria, viruses and other toxic metals and minerals such as copper, lead, chromium, calcium, silica and magnesium. The water purifiers function with the help of a variety of methods and technologies such as treatment with ultraviolet light, gravity filtration, reverse osmosis (RO), water softening, ultrafiltration, deionization, molecular stripping and activated carbon. Water purifiers range from simple water filters to technology-based advanced purification systems such as ultraviolet (UV) lamp filters, sediment filters and hybrid filters.

The decreasing quality of the worlds water and the lack of freshwater sources in some Middle Eastern countries are major concerns that must be taken seriously. Drinking contaminated water may cause waterborne diseases that are harmful to human health. According to the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately REDACTED million people in developing economies die annually due to waterborne diseases caused by the intake of impure water, and every 21 seconds, a child dies due topolluted water consumption. This condition is getting worse day by day due to the population boom inthese regions.

