Wearable Medical Devices Market Business Strategy, Top Companies, By Type, Trends, Technologies, Assessment Report 2017-2022

ReportsnReports offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technologies, By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast 2017-2026.”

Wearable medical devices include devices and technologies (e.g., wearable glucose monitoring and drug delivery devices, activity monitors, smart clothing, smart equipment, wearable vital sign monitors, smart watches and etc.), which are relatively new, more advanced, and have better outcomes in the health monitoring and management of certain chronic diseases. This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe the thorough evaluation of the global market for wearable medical device technologies.

Detailed study around wearable medical devices and technologies

Target disease demographics and cost burden.

Regulatory structure.

Market characterization, unmet need, market size, and segmentation.

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2021.

Competition and market shares.

Pricing and reimbursement.

Marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with a description, regulatory status, and clinical trials.

Observations and conclusions regarding the future of medical device technologies.

Profiles of market participants and associations.

Wearable Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Market Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for wearable medical devices

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Coverage of how these devices monitor blood sugar, glucose, and chronic diseases like heart diseases, diabetes, and various other parameters and provide local processing, feedbacks and reports, communication capabilities, and easy & timely sensing abilities

Evaluation of factors, such as the large number of ongoing projects and innovations in the healthcare and electronics sectors, the rising incidences of chronic diseases among all demographics, the growing capabilities, and the ease of use of medical devices

A look at how the market faces certain drawbacks, such as high costs of devices, issues in reimbursement, and lack of awareness in the developing countries, such as India, Brazil, and Mexico

Profiles of major players in the industry.

In this report, we analyze the Wearable Medical Devices industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2012 to 2017. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2012 to 2017. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2017-2022.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Wearable Devices

Study Background

Study Goals And Objectives

Intended Audience

Scope Of The Report

Methodology And Information Sources

Analyst’s Credentials

Related Bcc Research Reports

Bcc Research Website

Disclaimer

Chapter 2 Summary

Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Diagnostic And Monitoring Wearable Devices

Diagnostic And Monitoring Wearables

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Target Chronic Diseases And Disorders

Types Of Diagnostic And Monitoring Wearables

Market Size And Growth Analysis

Growth Drivers And Restraints

Key Marketed And Pipeline Products

Chapter 4 Therapeutic Wearable Devices

Remote Diabetes Monitoring

Obesity

Diabetes

Stroke

Hypertension

Sleep Disorders

Medical Sensors For Sports And Fitness

Sleep Monitors

Cardiac Monitors

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Wearable Diagnostic Test Analysis Devices And Applications

Wearable Hygiene Monitors

Wearables For Fertility And Fetal Monitoring

Vital Sign And Activity Monitors

Pulmonary Artery Pressure And Heart Rate Monitors

………………Continued

