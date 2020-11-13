Soaring and the Falling Market by Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Global Business Strategies, Research by Company, Type & Application Report 2020-2027

A Soaring and the Falling Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global Soaring and the Falling Market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies

Report Includes:

– An overview of how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the business and economic world

– Highlights of some of the lessons that can be learnt from pandemics

– Market positioning and future outlook of the listed companies who have grown the most, changing investment strategies of venture capitalists and how businesses are pivoting to stay relevant in the current scenario

– A look at the sectoral influences that have contributed to the growth/downfall of the organizations while understanding the new normal of the post COVID-19 world

– Information pertaining to some of the unlisted entities and how they have fared in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Summary:

In many countries, the global COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic activity to its knees. Countries are struggling to deal with the pandemic and with the economic devastation that it has brought. This report looks at the global economy and how it has performed in 2020. While most organizations would not like to be seen as profiting from the pandemic, the pandemic has helped some organizations grow. It has brought other behemoths to their knees. This report also looks at organizations that have grown the most and organizations that have been hurt the most from the pandemic. Sectoral influences that have contributed to the growth/downfall of organizations are explored while understanding the new normal of the post COVID-19 world. Apart from gainers and losers in the market cap/stock market game, we also look at other entities: Unicorns and the up and comers who have attracted attention for doing something right, something wrong or just being in the right place at the right time. The report will also look at changing investment strategies of VCs in the current scenario and how businesses are pivoting to stay relevant.

What is a Pandemic? What Happens Economically in One?

Have you ever played the board game Pandemic? It is a game in which players collaborate to deal with a disease that has broken out. Or have you played the simple mobile game Plague Inc.? That is a game in which you are in control of a pandemic and are looking to spread it (while learning more about the disease) and the world (played by AI) tries to find a cure or locks down to prevent the spread before the population dies out. While these games provide entertainment and may help us learn how to deal with a pandemic in a closed setting, we know that reality with its dynamic settings is often slightly different. A pandemic fosters doom and gloom. A mysterious, rapidly spreading illness, misinformed panic, lack of medication, and general anxiety loom everywhere. Whom to blame? What to do? Where to go? These are usually questions that arise during pandemics. WHO defines it this way: A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease.

