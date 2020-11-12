Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2024 | Verifone Systems Inc, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., LG, Panasonic Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The report on “Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

A fast food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service.

Verifone Systems Inc, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., LG, Panasonic Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Delphi Display Systems, Inc, HM Electronics, Inc., Revel Systems, PAX Technology, SZZT Electronics, and Shenzhen Xinguodu.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is very fragmented, there are so many players in the world. The key players are like Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions etc. The big players are from United States, EU and Japan.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 24.6% the global market in 2016, while EU was about 20.48%, and China is followed with the share about 19.42%.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from hardware or/and software to service. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT chain.

The global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market is valued at 10200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 16500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR).

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Hardware

Software

Service

Large Consumers

Small Consumers

