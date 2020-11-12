Payment Gateways Market Financial Outlook to 2027 | PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, First Data, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO

The report on “Payment Gateways Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

A payment gateway is an e-commerce application that authorizes payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks, or traditional brick and mortar businesses. It transmits Transaction information to Acquiring Banks and responses from Issuing Banks (such as whether a transaction is approved or declined). In other words, the transaction flows through the payment gateway, to the payments ecosystem, and should it be approved, will eventually make its way into the merchant account.

This report studies the Payment Gateways market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries

Leading Payment Gateways Market Players:

PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, First Data, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto, CashU, OneCard.

A payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

China is the largest countries of Payment Gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 26.93% the global market in 2016, while USA and Europe were about 18.86%, 23.50%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Payment Gateways. There are a few vendors to develop Payment Gateways in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.

The global Payment Gateways market is valued at 2490200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6756700 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Payment Gateways.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Retail

Catering Industry

Medicine & Cosmetics

Other

