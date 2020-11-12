Ride Sharing Market Financial Outlook and Competitive Benchmark Analysis by Key Players – Uber, Lyft, Fasten, Haxi, Via, Didi Chuxing, Ola Cabs, Grab, Go-Jek, BlaBlaCar, myTaxi, Dida Chuxing

The report on “Ride Sharing Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Ride sharing is the sharing of vehicles by passengers as a transportation alternative. Ride sharing is not exactly an on-demand service and requires a little planning. Ride sharing is primarily intended to reduce vehicle costs, traffic congestion, and automobile emissions. The necessary prerequisite for a person in order to avail the benefits of the ride sharing transportation service, is a smartphone app. Drivers of privately-owned cars partner up with a ridesharing company in order to provide rides to commuters.

This report studies the Ride Sharing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in the global market and splits the Ride Sharing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Leading Ride Sharing Market Players:

Uber, Lyft, Fasten, Haxi, Via, Didi Chuxing, Ola Cabs, Grab, Go-Jek, BlaBlaCar, myTaxi, and Dida Chuxing.

The market concentration rate of Ride Sharing is high. Though there are many small players in Global, the leading brands occupy large market share. Top 5 took up more than 79.04% of the global market in 2017.

The global Ride Sharing market is valued at 24400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 80500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ride Sharing.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Age 45-54

Age 55-64

