Samsung has plans to release a debit card this summer season

Samsung is bolstering its virtual bills platform to supply customers a debit card.

The South Korean tech large introduced that it is teaming up with the fintech corporate SoFi to release a Samsung Pay debit card later this yr. The transfer comes virtually a yr after Apple introduced its Apple bank card in a partnership with issuer Goldman Sachs.

Samsung Pay, the corporate’s virtual cost platform has been round for 5 years, however now it’s going to be subsidized by means of a money control account. Samsung did not be offering many information about the transfer, however extra will probably be introduced within the coming weeks, the corporate stated in a weblog publish. Google may be getting into the sector.

The Web large introduced plans for a branded debit card to head with its Google Pay account in April. Google teamed up with Citibank and Stanford Federal Credit score Union to discover what it calls “good checking accounts,” that will be hooked up to a Google debit card. By way of launching and expending monetary services and products, tech corporations acquire get entry to to extra information about consumer’s spending behavior. The services and products additionally assist to increase logo loyalty and lock you extra deeply into their current industry fashions.