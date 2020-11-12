Asia Pacific Passport Reader Market Study Offering Deep Insight Related to Growth Trends Until 2027
Market Introduction
The passport reader market is projected to witness moderate growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. A few of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market include surging immigrant population, rising e-passport adoption, and increasing international air passenger traffic in the region. Moreover, advancement in technologies such as OCR (Optical Character Recognition) is expected to boost the demand for passport readers in Asia-Pacific in the coming years.
The Asia Pacific Passport Reader market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Download Sample PDF Brochure at
https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012180
Market Overview and Dynamics
The Asia-Pacific passport reader market is projected to reach US$ 116.77 million by 2027 from US$ 57.07 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The rise in number of outbound tourists, and surge in airport construction and expansion projects have been the key factors fueling the market growth in this region.
Key Market Segments
In terms of technology, the RFID segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific passport reader market in 2019. The swipe readers segment held the largest share of themarket, based on type, in 2019. By application, airport security accounted for the greatest share of the Asia-Pacific passport reader market in 2019. Further, based on sector, public sector accounted for a larger market share in 2019.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Passport Reader in the market.
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
ASIA-PACIFIC PASSPORT READERMARKET SEGMENTATION
Asia-Pacific Passport Reader Market,by Technology
- RFID
- Barcode
- OCR
Asia-Pacific Passport Reader Market, by Type
- Swipe Readers
- Self-Service Kiosks
- Compact Full-Page Readers
- Portable Readers
Asia-Pacific Passport Reader Market, by Application
- Airport Security
- Border Control
- Others
Asia-Pacific Passport Reader Market, by Sector
- Public
- Private
By Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Company Profiles
- Adaptive Recognition Hungary, Inc.
- Thales Group
- Access Ltd
- BejingWintone Science & Technology Co. Ltd
- DESKO GmbH
- IER SAS
- Shenzhen Rakinda Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Regula
- Veridos GmbH
- Lintech Enterprises Limited
Company Profiles
A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the passport reader market in Asia-Pacific are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database. The major companies listed in the report are Thales Group, Access Ltd, DESKO GmbH, IER SAS, and Lintech Enterprise Limited, among others.
Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00012180/checkout/basic/single/monthly
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
Benefits with Business Market Insights
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- Cloud-Based Platform
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]