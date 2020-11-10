Cloud Migration Services Market In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast 2027 | Accenture plc,Amazon Web Services, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Cognizant,DXC Technology

Cloud migration service is a process of transitioning enterprise data, applications, infrastructure, and many other business processes to the cloud, it also used to migrate one cloud platform or service to another. The growing demand for cloud computing due to its lower costs, flexibility, agility, and security significantly driving the growth of the cloud migration services market. Further, the growing adoption of cloud migration services among the medium-sized and larger enterprises to gain operational and economic benefits are also bolster the growth of the cloud migration services market.

Key Players:

1. Accenture plc

2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Cognizant

5. DXC Technology

6. Google LLC

7. IBM Corporation

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Rackspace Inc.

10. VMware, Inc

Surge in investment in migration infrastructure to increase business process agility and automation, and growing awareness about business continuity & ROI realization by cloud migration are the major factors contributing to the cloud migration services market growth. However, legacy application compatibility issues may restraint the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing digitalization, growing automation, and rising need to reduce capital expenditure is triggering the growth of the cloud migration services market.

The global cloud migration services market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment, application, end-user. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as DevOps, disaster recovery, managed services, training and consulting, support and maintenance, automation and integration, application hosting and monitoring. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of application the market is segmented as project management, infrastructure management, compliance and security management, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, government, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting cloud migration services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cloud migration services market in these regions.

