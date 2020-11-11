Colocation: Market In High Demand For 2020 – 2025 | Equinix, Windstream, Centurylink, Digital Realty, At&T, Ntt Communications

The global Colocation market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 66270 million by 2025, from USD 40690 million in 2019.

Colocation Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. The research report on Colocation Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Some of the key players of Colocation Market:

Equinix, Windstream, CenturyLink, Digital Realty, AT&T, NTT Communications, Verizon Enterprise, Telehouse, Interxion, Level 3 Communications, QTS, SunGard Availability Services, DFT, I/O Data Centers, Rackspace and others.

The Global Colocation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by application:

Banking

Financial and Insurance

Government & Public

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life sciences

Energy

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Colocation market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Colocation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Colocation Market Size

2.2 Colocation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Colocation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Colocation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Colocation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Colocation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Colocation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Colocation Revenue by Product

4.3 Colocation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Colocation Breakdown Data by End User

