NCAA Football: Toledo vs Bowling Green Live Stream FREE Reddit NCAAF Week 10 College Football

NCAA Football today!! Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NCAA Football game. How to watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo football game. Wednesday night’s MAC-filled fiesta will conclude with the final game of the night when the Bowling Green Falcons head on the road to play the Toledo Rockets.

Bowling Green will look to improve on last season, which was a year-long struggle for the Falcons. BGSU finished 3-9 overall in 2019 including 2-6 in the conference for fifth place in the MAC East division, only ahead of 0-8 Akron. In its nine losses, all of them came by 18 points or more. Second-year head coach Scot Loeffler brought in transfer Matt McDonald to play quarterback, as the two were together at Boston College. McDonald has thrown seven passes in his college career, and he will not have much help around him.

Toledo finished last season with a 6-6 overall record and was not invited to a bowl game despite hitting the six-win mark to become bowl eligible. It’s not certain who will line up at quarterback for the Rockets with Eli Peters, Carter Bradley and Dequan Finn in the mix. Regardless of who starts the game, that player will have the luxury of handing off to Bryant Koback, who returns after rushing for 1,187 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019.

Bowling Green snapped a nine-game losing streak in this series by winning last season’s game 20-7 at home.

Game Time/TV Channel/Streaming

You can watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo on Wednesday, November 4th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU, or you can stream it via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Point Spread, Totals, Odds, Trends

Point spread: Bowling Green vs. Toledo (-22)

Point Total: 62.5

Money line: Bowling Green (+850), Toledo (-1667)

