NCAA Football: Miami (OH) vs Ball State Live Stream FREE Reddit NCAAF Week 10 College Football

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time. How to watch Miami (OH) vs. Ball State football game. The MAC kicks off its 2020 season on Wednesday night with six matchups, including a game between Ball State and Miami Ohio at 7:00 p.m. ET. What’s the best play for bettors when it comes to tonight’s conference tilt?

Game Snapshot

285 Ball State Cardinals (+2) at 286 Miami Ohio Redhawks (-2); o/u 55.5

Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 4, 2020

TV: CBSSN

Who’s Playing

Ball State @ Miami (OH)

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Fred C. Yager Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Ball State struggled last year, ending up 5-7. Meanwhile, Miami (OH) was on the positive side of.500 (8-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinals were fifth best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 11. Less enviably, the RedHawks ranked 13th worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns last season, where the squad accrued only 11 (bottom 91%). Miami (OH) fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We’ll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium — Oxford, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The RedHawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the RedHawks slightly, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami (OH) have won three out of their last four games against Ball State.

Nov 29, 2019 – Ball State 41 vs. Miami (OH) 27

Nov 20, 2018 – Miami (OH) 42 vs. Ball State 21

Nov 21, 2017 – Miami (OH) 28 vs. Ball State 7

Nov 22, 2016 – Miami (OH) 21 vs. Ball State 20