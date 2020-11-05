Northern Illinois vs Buffalo Live Streaming Reddit FREE: How to watch NCAA Football Week 10 Game Online

Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time. How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo football game. The Buffalo Bulls heading on the road to play the Northern Illinois Huskies will be part of the MAC’s college football takeover on Wednesday night.

Buffalo is coming off of an 8-5 season and was 5-3 in the MAC for a tie for second place in the East division. They finished with a 31-9 victory over Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl. The Bulls have all the pieces to make a run at the conference title in 2020. On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo was No. 1 in scoring, rushing, passing and total defense last year with plenty of playmakers returning. Offensively, the Bulls set school records in 2019, and they are led by running back Jaret Patterson, who rushed for 1,799 yards and 19 touchdowns. Kevin Marks also ran for 1,035 yards for Buffalo last season.

Northern Illinois finished last season with a 5-7 overall record including 4-4 in the MAC for a tie for third place in the West division. The Huskies struggled offensively last season, ranking 10th in the conference in scoring. Ross Bowers had an okay season in his first year with Northern Illinois, completing 57.8% of his passes for 2,130 yards. He finished with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Huskies struggled to run the ball effectively in 2019 and have several young backs who will contribute.

Northern Illinois won the last 12 games of this series. In the last matchup, the Huskies won 30-29 in the 2018 MAC title game.

Who’s Playing

Buffalo @ Northern Illinois

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies are 4-0 against the Buffalo Bulls since November of 2015, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Huskies (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Buffalo was on the positive side of.500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

The NIU sideline is surely aware that they’re the underdogs in this one. We’ll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium — DeKalb, Illinois

TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Illinois have won all of the games they’ve played against Buffalo in the last six years.

Nov 30, 2018 – Northern Illinois 30 vs. Buffalo 29

Oct 14, 2017 – Northern Illinois 14 vs. Buffalo 13

Oct 22, 2016 – Northern Illinois 44 vs. Buffalo 7

Nov 11, 2015 – Northern Illinois 41 vs. Buffalo 30