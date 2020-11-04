Reddit]! Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Live Stream free: Watch Champions League Football Online

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Lineups. Winless Real Madrid enters Tuesday’s Champions League home match against Inter Milan in desperate need of a victory.

Los Blancos has only earned one point in their matches against Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach to occupy last place in Group B. Another loss could threaten Madrid’s chances of advancing and lead to its first group-stage elimination in three decades.

“It’s a final and we are going to approach it like that,” manager Zinedine Zidane said on Monday. “Three important points will be up for grabs and we are going to try to get them.”

Inter, who sits in third after drawing its two games, is also seeking a win to stay in a position to advance.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Lineups:

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Hazard.

Inter Milan XI: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Vidal, Brozovic, Young; Barella; Lautaro Martínez, Perisic.

Madrid hasn’t advanced past the round of 16 in the last two Champions League seasons after being knocked out by Ajax in 2019 and Manchester City in 2020.

Despite the Spanish club’s UCL struggles, it’s coming off a 4–1 victory over Huesca on Saturday. Madrid is enjoying a successful La Liga campaign and is second in the league table with 16 points.

Inter reached last season’s Europa League final but hasn’t fared too well in the Champions League. Antonio Conte’s side was held to a 2–2 draw by Gladbach on Oct. 21 before having a goalless draw with Shakhtar last week.

The club’s uneven streak continued with a 2–2 draw vs. Parma in Serie A on Saturday. Inter sits in sixth in the league table with 11 points, and Tuesday’s quest was made more difficult after star striker Romelu Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that will keep him out.

This should be an absolutely fantastic match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan.