Manchester City vs Olympiakos Live Streaming FREE Reddit: How to watch Champions League Game Online

Manchester City vs. Olympiakos: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Champions League 2020. Manchester City will look to make it three wins in three games on Tuesday in a Champion’s League Group C matchup versus Greek side Olympiakos. The Cityzens sit at the top of the group with six points, most recently defeating Marseille 3-0 in a dominant performance. Meanwhile, Olympiakos is tied with Porto in second place with three points, and will look to rebound after falling to the Portuguese club 2-0 last time out. Man City will look to build on its +5 goal differential on Tuesday, led by summer signing Ferrán Torres and Ilkay Gündogan, who each have a pair of goals in the competition. For Olympiakos, Koka has scored the lone goal in the CL as they look to pull off the massive upset.

The Premier League squad enters Tuesday’s match 2–0 in the Champions League following wins over Porto and Marseille. Manchester City has uncharacteristically struggled on the domestic circuit to start the season, currently sitting 10th with a 3–1–2 record.

Lineups:

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Aké, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Ferrán Torres, Mahrez, Sterling

Olympiakos XI: José Sá; Rafinha, Rúben Semedo, Cissé, Holebas; M’Vila, Bouchalakis, Camara; Randjelovic, El Arabi, Valbuena

Olympiakos currently sits third in Group C in Champions League, though it’s still within striking distance of advancing past the group stage. Olympiakos is tied with Porto with three points, though it lost its most recent match Champions League match on Oct. 27.

Man City will be a bit shorthanded for the match, with Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy all ruled out. Gabriel Jesus is an injury doubt as well for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The match is the first meeting between the two sides in their history, and Guardiola isn’t taking it lightly despite Man City being favored to win.

“It’s the Champions League. You cannot fake a step. If you do, you struggle,” he said. “You know the UCL, you have to secure home games and win at least one away. We did it, winning in Marseille. But we know we have to secure points at home. It (winning) would be a big step to qualifying for next round.”