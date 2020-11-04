Reddit]] Liverpool vs Atalanta FREE Live Stream: Watch Champions League Football Online

Atalanta vs Liverpool LIVE: Stream FREE, TV channel, team news and kick-off time – Champions League latest updates. Atalanta vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight. Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s European fixture. Liverpool face a tricky Champions League assignment tonight as they travel to face Serie A outfit Atalanta on matchday three.

Liverpool visit Atalanta in the Champions League group stage this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side come into the fixture riding a good wave of momentum, winning their last four matches in succession, despite not always playing their best football.

The 2019 European champions have defeated Ajax and FC Midtjylland already in the group, and victory tonight would be a huge step towards a first-placed finish.

Atalanta, meanwhile, who were beaten in last season’s quarter-finals by Paris Saint-Germain, have won four of their opening six Serie A games and sit second in the group.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm at Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday 3 November.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Fabinho remains absent for the Premier League champions due to hamstring injury, while Virgil van Dijk is fighting to return before the end of the season. Thiago Alcantara is still recovering from a knee issue while Joel Matip missed last weekend’s win against West Ham. Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas have returned to full training and are racing to be fit in time, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to be absent.

Predicted line-ups

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Ilicic, Gomez; Zapata

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Gomez, Robertson; Shaqiri, Henderson, Milner; Mane, Firmino, Jota

Odds

Atalanta – 9/4

Liverpool – 6/5

Draw – 16/5

The reigning English champions currently sit two points clear at the top of Group D after following a narrow away win over Ajax with a 2-0 defeat of Danish debutants FC Midtjylland at Anfield last week.

Jurgen Klopp's side then left it late to overcome resurgent West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah and summer signing Diogo Jota netting in both of those most recent victories.

The Reds’ defensive shortages are likely to be sorely tested by a free-scoring Atalanta side looking to leapfrog them into top spot in the group.

How to watch

