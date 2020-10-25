WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Live Free Full PPV Wrestling Fight HD Reddit match card and start time
WWE Fans!!! WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card. October is the month devoted to spooky season. Not only will we have Halloween in less than a week, but we also have WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday.
Click Here to watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Live Stream Free
Click Here to watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Live Online
The annual pay-per-view will feature three bouts inside the titular structure in addition to a few other matches. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday’s show.
Venue: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers
Hell in a Cell Card
Here is a look at the lineup, according to WWE.com:
Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
Otis vs. The Miz (for the Money in the Bank contract)
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship, Hell in a Cell)
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women’s Championship, Hell in a Cell)
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Universal Championship, Hell in a Cell)
PPV Live Stream
The one-hour kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching Hell in a Cell on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
Apple TV
Amazon Fire TV
PlayStation 4
Roku
Xbox One
Android devices with the WWE app
iOS devices with the WWE app
WWE.com
Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
TiVo
Supported browsers
Other Hell in a Cell Thoughts
Either WWE is planning a shorter PPV than usual or a match or two will be added on the fly. We haven’t even heard anything about a match for the Kickoff, so there are still a few potential spots.
The Hurt Business and Retribution have been on a collision course in recent weeks. Scheduling a singles match between a member from each group would be an easy way to fill some time.
Another possibility is a match for the SmackDown tag titles. Friday’s show featured The Street Profits teaming with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens to battle Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Any of the three teams not holding the titles could challenge The Profits on Sunday.
As far as the matches we do have confirmed, two of the HIAC bouts are rematches from Clash of Champions: McIntyre vs. Orton and Reigns vs. Uso.
In addition to their HIAC match being for the universal title, if Uso loses to Reigns, he either has to acknowledge Reigns as his tribal chief or be kicked out of his own family. The stakes have never been higher.
Even with only five matches, this show has the potential to be great if everyone works hard and the right outcomes are booked.